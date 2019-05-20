Rain Check Buffalo – Rain Check 2.0 Opportunity Report

If Buffalo is going to become a truly green city, then we must all work together towards achieving that goal. In order for everyone to get onto the same page, we must all be aware of the eco initiatives that are already identified, planned, and/or underway. But where does one find out about these initiatives? When it comes to the state of the city’s precious water and green infrastructure, there is a website called Rain Check Buffalo that is full of information that is easy to navigate and digest.
The Rain Check Buffalo site allows visitors to download the Rain Check 2.0 Opportunity Report, which details the next generation of green infrastructure in Buffalo.
According to researchers at the nonprofit Climate Central, Buffalo’s summers could resemble the summer weather in southern Florida by 2100.
Did you know that nearly 7,000 acres of Buffalo’s impervious surface is rooftop? Does that scare you? Or does it make you think that there are missed opportunities for green roofs? Hopefully both. If we are going to take climate change seriously, then we must understand the opportunities at hand. What are the potential plans? Who will enact those plans? And when?
By visiting this information rich website that revolves around water and the future of the city’s green infrastructure, you will come away with knowledge about:
Buffalo Stormwater Planning, the Buffalo sewer system, the city’s tree canopy, green infrastructure opportunities (porous paving, bioretention, bioswales, green rooftops), placemaking with green infrastructure, parking lots, site analysis, workforce development, land use opportunities, commercial building clusters, private vs. public sector, urban character of neighborhoods, leadership, economic benefits, education, vacant lots, tax credits and incentive programs, wetlands, open space preservation, pollution mitigation benefits, equity analysis, engagement, collaboration, and environmental systems, all broken down by various CSO basins.
Each one of us can be participating in our own unique way, from volunteering for Waterfront Sweeps to disconnecting a downspout that runs directly to a sewer… the choice is ours – knowledge is power, but action is divine.
