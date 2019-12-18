Mattel and Fisher-Price get a Green Star!

Mattel and one of its global toy brand’s, Fisher-Price (based in WNY), are introducing an environmentally sustainable version of the iconic Fisher-Price® Rock-a-Stack® (originally launched by Fisher-Price in 1960) in the first half of 2020. This is a big enviro-step for the toy company, which makes most of its toys out of plastic.

Adding to this excitement is Mattel’s announcement that it has set a goal “to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastics materials in both its products and packaging by 2030.” Considering that 2020 is right around the corner, and the first eco Rock-a-Stacks are ready to roll out in mid-2020, it looks as if Mattel is very serious about its environmental commitment to the planet, and its customers. In order to lead the way with this enviro initiative, Mattel is introducing products that are sugarcane-based, and packaging that is 100% recycled or sustainably sourced material.

These latest developments are part of Mattel’s Environmental Sustainable Sourcing Principles (ESSP) that were introduced in 2011. As part of those principles, the company:

Now sources 93% of the paper and wood fiber used in its packaging and products from recycled or Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) content, surpassing its 2018 goal of 90%.

Has adopted the How2Recycle label, a standardized labeling system that clearly communicates recycling instructions to the public.

These efforts were compounded earlier this year when Mattel established an Environmental Sustainability Council in order to advance the ESSP initiatives.

“Environmental sustainability is a corporate priority at Mattel and creating sustainable products and packaging is an important part of our commitment to the planet,” said Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO, Mattel. “Our dedicated cross-functional team made sustainability a key priority throughout the product and packaging design and production process. Today, we are delivering on that priority by announcing our first product made from sustainable materials and we look forward to expanding our efforts to all Mattel brands.”

Fisher-Price will celebrate its 90th anniversary in 2020.

“Innovation is part of our DNA, and it is central to our work in environmental sustainability,” said Richard Dickson, President and Chief Operating Officer, Mattel. “Our world-class designers have consistently created products that can be passed on to generations and, today, we are continuing this proud tradition with our new sustainable Rock-a-Stack, one of the most iconic and best-selling toys in the toy industry.”

Since the Rock-a-Stack is made with a sugarcane-based polyethylene – a renewable raw material – the toy can also be fully recycled and repurposed at the end of its service life. It just goes to show, once again, that the revolutionary remedies are out there, if companies like Mattel dedicate themselves to being part of the solution, instead of part of the problem.