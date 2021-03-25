Nerd Scene: Pulp 716

The staff is kind enough to recommend comics to those looking to start their comic-reading journeys. They have become masters of finding the right book for the right person. Whether you are already an avid reader, someone who grew up with comics, are looking to read comics you’ve already seen the adaptations for, or are just someone curious to see what this whole comic thing is about, they can find the right story for your tastes. The world of comics can be an intimidating one to get into, but the ladies at Pulp 716 can help you get started with no problem.

You’ll find an abundance of comics to search through at Pulp 716. There’s obviously the usual fair share of Marvel and DC, but their focus tends to lean on indie titles. The current best-selling comic in their shops is Something is Killing the Children by Boom! Studios, but one could easily find the mainstay comics there, like Batman and Spider-Man. There truly is a title to match everyone’s preference regardless of publisher, genre, or age group.