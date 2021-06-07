STILL TALKING | LeRoi C. Johnson

We asked LeRoi C. Johnson, a local attorney and internationally acclaimed artist, “What is the secret to your success?”

LeRoi C. Johnson grew up in the Willard Park and Commodore Perry projects and says “Who I am today is a result of where I am from.” He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Canisius College and went on to get his law degree from Georgetown Law School. He has been presenting his artistry for the past 45 years. His work has been featured in galleries and museums around the world. He attributes growing up in the projects as a “building block of life” that helped to shape who he is today. “Life in the projects can be challenging but it builds character, vision and toughness needed for the challenges in life. What’s conceived as negatives in the projects, can be easily changed to positives.”

Written by Charles Skowronski

Photography and Editing by Vincent Berbano

Executive Produced by George Johnson