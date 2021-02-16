BRTV – Flint

An exciting new dining experience has come to downtown Buffalo in Flint. Mike Dimmer and Marble + Rye business partner, Christian Willmott, partnered with Andrew Trautman and Justin Smith, who co-own Remedy House, along with Colleen Stillwell, owner of Butter Block to create a unique restaurant in the heart of downtown Buffalo.

The idea for Flint came from a 12 week long brunch series held two summers ago at Marble + Rye. Colleen from Butter Block ran a European style brunch, Marble + Rye handled cocktails, and Andrew and Justin from Remedy House produced a variety of coffees, espressos and cappuccinos. Community reception was overwhelmingly positive and lead to the group deciding to partner to create Flint.

It would be a “combination of…a bakery, a patisserie, a lunch spot, a coffee shop, and also a bar.”—a place “to give people a better breakfast and lunch option that’s not only quality and creative, but also doesn’t break the bank.”

The space has been fully remodeled, designed with input from all the principals, and done mostly on their own.

Mike Dimmer was proud of is the composting program they are developing. Flint has partnered with several local farms, who will pick up the compost on a weekly basis to work into their farm’s compost.

