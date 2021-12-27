Local Matters: A look back at 2021

We collectively stand on the brink of a new horizon: 2022.

How do you summarize a year like this one?

Our WNY community has experienced the highest highs and lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between.

If there is one thing the team at Buffalo Rising hopes to have inspired, it’s that local really does matter – You matter, Your stories matter.

As do the stories of your neighbors, small business owners, mailman, fitness instructor, favorite restaurant staff or bartender, and all the people that make our ordinary spaces feel like home.

We are incredibly grateful that we get to tell these stories, from theatre, music and arts to development and social issues — and we are just getting started! Big things are around the corner in the new year and we can’t wait to share them with you.

But before we look ahead, let’s take a moment to reflect on 2021!

This video was produced and edited by Zoe Oleshansky

Photography by Vincent Berbano and Devin Chavanne