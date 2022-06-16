Local Made | A monthly guide that features rising entrepreneurs and artisans

Buffalo Rising’s Local Made introduces and reacquaint readers with local makers: newly launched or up-and-coming entrepreneurs, small artists and makers.

Every Sunday at the corners of Ashland and Bryant you’ll find a great new market featuring a variety of local vendors with all sorts of fresh products. Stagecoach Market officially launched its first year with its grand opening on May 15 and will continue every Sunday. vendors carry an assortment of locally grown or made products. Stagecoach Market is open from 9am1-pm weekly and new vendors are always being added.

Every once in a while you meet someone so passionate about what they are doing that you can truly call them an expert. Robbie Gianadda is one of those people. Robbie has a unique business model. Everything he does is cyclical – his goal is to have a business that has a neutral carbon footprint. Each mushroom is grown from a bag of straw, and Robbie has never thrown one bag out. Even after the growing cycle is complete and the bags are no longer producing mushrooms he leaves them in his building, knowing that they can be used in other ways. Robbie gives them to local farms to use in compost or to use as field barriers to prevent runoff from affecting crops. He also knows that giving back to the community is important and makes it a big part of his business model.

Flat 12 Mushrooms offers Lion’s Mane, Chestnut, Shitake, Oyster, Black Pearl Oyster and Golden Oyster mushrooms, which you can either purchase by the half pound or they offer Bi-weekly and weekly CSA shares. In addition to the variety of fresh mushrooms, they offer Lion’s Mane Coffee, mushroom broth, pate, cream cheese, galettes and more. If you are looking for a great way to elevate your food, we highly recommend checking out Flat 12 Mushrooms!

Nickel City Nitro is a love letter to the coffee community. They are a coffee brewery that features a locally-roasted signature blend. They steep the coffee for 20 hours, and infuse the cold brew with nitrogen for a smooth, velvety finish. Then, they deliver their delicious beverages to the community on their solar and human powered one-of-a-kind bike café! They want to meet you where you are. Their nitro cold brew blend is also sold in local cafes and various locations around Buffalo.

With a year under their belts, owners Jon Davis and Christopher Davis have made some significant strides. With their electric (solar powered) bike, with a rustic-looking shipping box in front, and a tap system built in (made locally), the rolling café owners are not only attending festivals and markets, they have also embarked upon a “Coffee at the Office” program that sees them wholesale contracting with the likes of Undergrounds Coffee, Great Lakes Roastery, and Big Norwegian Kombucha. They recently signed a contract with Aloft Hotel at 500 Pearl. And newly minted is a deal with Fresh Catch, for an oat milk sesame latte! That means that in the off-season they still have retail outlets to attend to. Currently, there are three base products that Jon and Christopher are pedaling – the Nitro Cold Brew (on tap and in cans), the Oat Milk Draft Latte (on tap, with cans coming soon), and Blueberry Peach Nitro Tea (on tap, with cans coming soon). Catch them this Sunday, from 9am to 1pm at The Stagecoach Market, corner of Ashland and Bryant (at Trattoria Aroma).

As a lower West Side resident, Paul Hosking decided that he wanted to purchase some land in his neighborhood, where he could grow herb and vegetable-yielding plants that would provide people with healthier food options. To that end, he purchased two parcels on Normal Avenue in 2019, and then another parcel on Plymouth Avenue more recently. The result is a sweeping piece of property that extends across an entire city block.

What makes Hosking’s nursery so different is not only his desire to nourish the community, it’s his fascination with the plants. For example, instead of growing a handful of different tomatoes, he’s growing 30 different varieties – many unusual, and some considered rare! Once he got gis hands on the seed catalogs, he couldn’t say “no” to most of what he came across. Realizing that tomatoes were much more than simply tomatoes, Hoskings got to work. This discovery phase was very fruitful, as tomatoes such as big rainbow, Mr. Stripey, brandywine, tigerella, mortgage lifter, black krim, early girl, and better boy all appeared before his eyes. And that’s just one vegetable. He ended up ordering a “crazy number” of different eggplants, basils… the list goes on. You can also find a bunch of the different types of plants at the new Stagecoach Market on Sunday (at Trattoria Aroma – 307 Bryant Street), from 9am to 1pm

Date’d was created to help put an end to modernized eating by delivering traditional methods of ingredient sourcing to you in snack form. They believe in eating and creating food the same way our ancestors did back in the day, where they sourced their own goods and put love into their food.

The bars and desserts both have a shelf life of 3-6 months when stored in the freezer at all times. Date’d Nutrition believes in naturally derived sweeteners. Depending on the recipe, they use honey and maple syrup as sweetening agents. They offer a large variety of delicious bars that include Cacao peanut butter, vanilla bean, blueberry lemon, orange cranberry and many other flavors! They also have a deliciously amazing selection of delectables including strawberry rolls, cinnamon rolls and dates filled with either strawberry, raspberry or blueberry. You can check out their selection of products this Sunday at the new Stagecoach Market!

Studio Vegans offers a variety of Vegan related services that are perfect for vegans and non-vegans alike. In 2018 Naquasia Boyd became the face, videographer & photographer behind Studio Vegan; turned vegan and started vlogging again, not just to share her fun tasty recipes, but also as a food diary. Chef Naquasia Boyd shares her wholesome handcrafted innovative classics on her site and offers services like private meal prep, online cooking classes, catering, at home private chef, romantic dinners and personal evenings for 2-4 people. Her cooking classes start at the beginner level and teach the basics for both vegan and gluten free diets. Her blog offers a bevy of recipes and vegan lifestyle tips. Be sure to check out some of Chef Boyd’s vegan treats at the Stagecoach Market!

Sadie Mathers, who hails from Wisconsin, found her grounding in the ‘coffee shop world’ after being the most frequently-seen and welcoming face behind the counter at Tipico on Fargo Avenue. Mathers worked her way up to managing that location and was hungry to gain every kind of knowledge she could about coffee… and running a business.

The menu is unique, with both savory and sweet pies, quiches, and of course a feature of Tipico coffee. Her house made and flavorful pie fillings are cradled in a warm embrace of flakey dough that seems to melt all of the day’s worries away with every bite. The shop specializes in pies that reflect each change in seasons. For the spooky month of October she is offering a “Scary Cherry Pie” and a “Munster Mushroom Pie.” With clever names on each of her specials, Sadie reminds both herself and others to keep the fun that should be found in our everyday lives. Be sure to pick up a pie this Sunday at The Stagecoach Market!

