Join us for a free Happy & Healthy Wellness Event on July 21

Join us for a Happy & Healthy Wellness Event sponsored by Project Best Life and Buffalo Rising, hosted by The Terrace Buffalo on Wednesday, July 21 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM.

July marks the one year anniversary since Buffalo Rising teamed up with Project Best Life in a monthly educational content series. The series seeks to provide wellness inspiration and advice to help people live life to the fullest.

This event is a free, family-friendly Health and Wellness Fair which encourages attendees to make space for self-care and experiences that fortify our physical and mental wellbeing. In day-to-day life, our best intentions to maintain fitness, healthy nutrition, and personal wellness can fall by the wayside.

It’s our goal to direct people to the community, businesses, places, and experiences in Buffalo and beyond that will help them fulfill their health, nutrition, and wellness goals.

The Terrace is located on Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park. A picturesque spot, and the only full service restaurant in WNY that’s located within an Olmsted Park. Take advantage of the gorgeous views, the bridle paths for walking, biking, or running, as well as numerous weekly pop-up activities.

The event will feature more than a dozen different local businesses, vendors, and educators in a diverse array of wellness activities. Attendees will also have the opportunity to win a variety of prizes from local businesses.

Vendors will include:

and more…

No prior reservation required. We encourage attendees to walk, run, bike to Delaware Park to enjoy this event which is rain or shine. This event will adhere to all current NYS COVID guidance.

