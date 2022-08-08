PHOTO GALLERY: Ultimate Battle of the Bartenders at Curtiss Hotel

Last week, the Curtiss Hotel (thanks to sponsorship by Glenmorangie Scotch) took 10 of Buffalo’s best movers and shakers and pitted them against each other in the ultimate battle of the bartenders.

This three round elimination event featured bartenders: Hannah Prenevau (The Steer), Brian “Bucky” Cappola (Savoy), Fiona Dargan ( The Banshee Irish Pub), Ryan Detano (Frankie Primos), Corey Crooks (Curtiss Hotel), Matt Santasiero (Lucky Day), Sean Donohue (The Grange), Jack Reid (SOHO).

THE DRINKS

THE COMPETITION

Coming in 1st place was Hannah Prenevau, 2nd Place was Brian “Bucky” Cappola, and 3rd place was Corey Crooks. The prizes were 2 tickets to the Bills Steelers game in the Ceaser Suite, 2 suit tickets to Metallica at Highmark Stadium, and 2 club level Sabres tickets for this upcoming season. The competition was judged by Pete Gallivan of WGRZ, and Dalton Sulver of the Buffalo Bandits, with music and MC done by AROCK.

Hannah Prenevau (The Steer), Brian “Bucky” Cappola (Savoy), Fiona Dargan ( The Banshee Irish Pub), Ryan Detano (Frankie Primos), Corey Crooks (Curtiss Hotel), Matt Santasiero (Lucky Day), Sean Donohue (The Grange), Not Pictured: Jack Reid (SOHO)

THE CELEBRATION

Although the competition was closed to the public, there are high hopes that this is only the beginning for a great series of bartender competitions to showcase Buffalo’s growing mixology scene.

Photos by Vincent Berbano