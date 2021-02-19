SLIDESHOW | Shasti O’Leary Soudant

This is SLIDESHOW, a series of brief conversations with creative minds where we talk about their work and how it has evolved.

Shasti O’Leary Soudant is a contemporary conceptual artist, sculptor, designer, teacher, and writer who has traveled the globe.

In her words, “her work centers around public interaction and is often inspired by scientific and mathematical forms. Using a wide range of media and material to create immersive experiences, she aims to explore hidden systems that, when structured in algorithmic or random arrangements, result in unexpected and surprising outcomes.” One such public work “Gut Flora ” was installed in 2017 at the NFTA’s Allen/Medical Campus Station. Shasti’s work can also be found at 500 Seneca and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Shasti’s work is in the collections of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, Burchfield Penney Art Center, Savarino Companies’ 500 Seneca Project, The Albright-Knox Public Art Initiative in partnership with the NFTA, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, The City of Jacksonville, Florida and the City of Erie, Pennsylvania.

Follow Shasti: Website | Facebook | Instagram