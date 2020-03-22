Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

EATERS: Dark Rose Deli

A ghost kitchen 👻 solely serving pick-up and delivery service orders, The Dark Rose 🌹 Deli offers traditional Jewish deli classics with a few multi-cultural twists, crafted solely with house-made ingredients.

“People confuse me. Food doesn’t.”
― Anthony Bourdain

Dark Rose Deli

27 Chandler St. Suite 204A
Buffalo, New York 14207
716-406-7522

DoorDash | GrubHub

