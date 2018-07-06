For Sale: Tesla’s Terminal A Building

A significant building has just come onto the market. Tesla’s Terminal A, where Nikola Tesla himself made history – this is the site of the world’s first Bulk Power Transmission Receiving Station that allowed Tesla’s three-phase alternating AC electrical transmission to safely travel and deliver electricity over long distances.
The Terminal A building essentially allowed Tesla to win the “War of Currents” over Edison’s DC transmission. By harnessing the hydroelectric power of Niagara Falls, Terminal A supplied the electricity used to power Buffalo’s Pan American Exposition in 1901, which put this city on the map as an electric energy powerhouse.
Back in 2015, an announcement was made that Terminal A would become the future home of Tesla City – an interactive museum complex including a Tesla-themed brewery and beer garden restaurant. That project was slated to get underway in 2016, but ultimately never got off the ground, unfortunately.
As fate would have it, now there is an opportunity for someone else to renovate this 9000 square foot historic landmark in Riverside. Now that plans are underway to upgrade the infrastructure on Niagara Street, the timing couldn’t be better for 2280 Niagara Street. The site resides along the official Tesla Heritage Corridor. In recent years, there has been a push to bring Tesla’s name front and center in Buffalo, including an effort to memorialize the inventor with a festival and a statue.
The owners of the building are asking $350K.
