Niagara Street Now – Phase 3 Going to Bid

According to a recent release sent out by Vision-Niagara, Phase 3 of Niagara Street is going out to bid on November 22. Taking a look at the presentation that lays out the street plan, there are sections of Niagara Street that appear to be very exciting, especially where cyclists and pedestrians are concerned. Unlike previous phases of Niagara Street Now plan, that simply placed bike sharrows on parts of Niagara Street (near Pennsylvania and Hudson), Phase 3 and Phase 4 look to be much more thoughtfully planned, for the most part (take a look).
Following are some of the highlights from the PDF presentation. Renderings showing further up towards Ontario Street were not included, because they are similar in nature to the uninspiring designs mentioned previously. But you can find them in the PowerPoint presentation.