Niagara Street Now – Phase 3 Going to Bid

5 Comments

According to a recent release sent out by Vision-Niagara, Phase 3 of Niagara Street is going out to bid on November 22. Taking a look at the presentation that lays out the street plan, there are sections of Niagara Street that appear to be very exciting, especially where cyclists and pedestrians are concerned. Unlike previous phases of Niagara Street Now plan, that simply placed bike sharrows on parts of Niagara Street (near Pennsylvania and Hudson), Phase 3 and Phase 4 look to be much more thoughtfully planned, for the most part (take a look).

Following are some of the highlights from the PDF presentation. Renderings showing further up towards Ontario Street were not included, because they are similar in nature to the uninspiring designs mentioned previously. But you can find them in the PowerPoint presentation.

Proposed – Looking south at 1660 Niagara Street
Proposed – Tonawanda Street intersection looking south
Proposed – Northbound Niagara beneath Route 198 Viaduct looking west
Proposed – Southbound Niagara beneath Route 198 Viaduct looking west

Proposed – West Ferry Street Intersection looking south
Proposed – Robert Rich Way looking west
Proposed – Albany Street intersection looking west
Proposed – Busti Street intersection looking north
Proposed – Triangle between Busti, Hampshire and Niagara looking west

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort.

  • BlackRockLifer

    Where is the plan for Black Rock? The link shows the area from the west side to Niagara and Tonawanda at the Scajaquada and the area north of Hertel while omitting the entire stretch from the International Bridge north to Hertel. This is the heart of old Black Rock including the National Register Market Square Historic District. The area has the best grouping of historic brick buildings along Niagara and is seeing much new investment and interest. I’ll be stopping down at the field office to inquire.

    • Louis Tully

      Phase 4 to Ontario Street.

  • PaulBuffalo

    These changes can’t happen soon enough. They have the potential to finally change the perception and opportunities on this shabby stretch of Niagara Street.

    I look forward to Phase 4, too. Is that a year away?

    • HwA

      shabby is the most perfect description of the existing conditions. If the design ends up anywhere close to the renderings, what a massive improvement that will be.

  • Elmore Callaway

    What are 31 people doing loitering around Niagara and Hampshire?