Pub Crawl, Beer Yoga, and a “Russian Invasion” all happening @ Pizza Plant Restaurants this Month

The Pizza Plant locations are offering a serious triple threat of cool events this month. From a selection of hard to get Russian brews, to a St. Patrick’s Day Pub crawl, and also Beer Yoga, there’s something for all beer lovers. Check out the event descriptions below:

Buffalo St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl

The Irish Stroll presented by BarCrawls.com is back this year on Saturday, March 17th from Noon – 2 a.m. for what’s being called a “roaring celebration of Ireland” The crawl begins at Pizza Plant Canalside, 125 Main Street, in the CourtYard Marriott, for Registration.

Other venues include:

Lafayette Brewing Company

391 Washington Street

Pearl Street Grill and Brewery

76 Pearl Street

Union Pub

38 Swan Street

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here. Beginning at Pizza Plant Canalside, where guests collect their wristbands and Irish swag, as well as start on drink and food specials. Including, Happy Hour prices on beer, and Pods with 2 extras for only $8. If you’re looking for something different to eat, check out their corned beef pod.

Beer Yoga

Head down to Pizza Plant Canalside, 125 Main Street, in the CourtYard Marriott on Sunday, March 25 from 11 a.m. – Noon for Beer Yoga. Your instructor will be Sara from Shine Fitness Center. After class enjoy a beer, beermosa, or a mimosa! Yoga will be for all skill levels.

Mats will be provided but you are more than welcome to bring your own.

Pay at the door to join, $20 per person. Must be 21 or older.

Click here for the Facebook event page.

The Russians Are Coming

The “Russians Are Coming” to the Transit Road location on Sunday, March 11 from noon to close. This event will feature a world class selection of over 16 Russian Imperial Stouts on tap, including KBS, BCS and other rarities such as Mikkeller Black Hole, Avery Mephistopheles, Firestone Parabola and Peceh Mortel, as well as local stars like, 42 North’s Red Army, Bid Ditch’s Towpath, and Four Mile’s RIS.

Flights of five will be served at a special price along with a full size glass and sample pours. Also, get RIS Bottles for half price, when you purchase a Russian Flight! This is a pay as you go event, so come as you are or better yet dress as your favorite Russian and receive a free shot of our KGB (part KBS part Vodka!).