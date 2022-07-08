Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

    Construction Watch: Vintage Flats

    McGuire Development is converting a former North Buffalo machine shop at 315 Grote Street into loft apartments. Vintage Flats will include 33 one and two-bedroom apartments when it opens this fall. The two-story, 31,739 sq.ft. building is the former home of Buerk Tool which closed in early 2020.  McGuire purchased the site in December 2020 for $794,054.

    Planned building amenities include bicycle storage, on-site parking, dog-wash station, lounge/conference area and a rooftop patio. Carmina Wood Design is project architect.

    The building is located across the street from Rocco Termini’s Houk Lofts which includes 22 apartments and commercial space. The site is also around the corner from multiple redevelopment projects along Chandler Street. One block to the east, Nidus Development converted the former Pierce Arrow complex’s administrative building at 1695 Elmwood Avenue into 105 loft apartments.

    Get Connected: McGuire Development, 716.829.1900

    Buffalo Rising

    Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

