Jeff Lebsack appointed director of The Riverline

Earlier this month, the Western New York Land Conservancy named Jeff Lebsack as The Riverline Director. The position was filled following a nationwide search – Lesback has more than thirty years of experience in community-based engineering, design, and planning.

It was Lebsack’s experience working for the Genesee Transportation Council in Rochester, where he engaged with residents and local agencies to plan and fund the Genesee Valley Greenway and the Lehigh Valley Trail, that led to his current role as director for The Riverline. Lesbeck also planned, designed, and completed projects including The Riverway in Niagara Falls State Park and North Union Street in Olean. Now his focus will be fulfilling similar objectives pertaining to The Riverline – a one-and-a-half-mile greenway that runs along the former DL&W rail corridor.

“As an avid cyclist and hiker, I have explored The Riverline corridor numerous times and I’m always awestruck by the amazing juxtaposition of this natural corridor within an industrial landscape,” said Lesbeck. “I am particularly excited about the opportunity to use a diverse, inclusive, equitable and collaborative process with the adjoining neighborhoods and stakeholders to stimulate the revitalization of an urban transportation asset, protect the environment, and connect surrounding communities to nature and each other.”

Nancy Smith, the Executive Director of the Land Conservancy, said, “From its initial conception more than four years ago, The Riverline has been a labor of love for the Land Conservancy, an opportunity to build an equitable and inspiring refuge that connects people with nature. With his experience planning, developing, and completing large and bold infrastructure reuse projects, Jeff Lebsack is the perfect fit. We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome him aboard.”

“Nancy Smith and the Land Conservancy, along with many community partners and funders, have created a vision for Buffalo that is bold and necessary,” said Congressman Brian Higgins. “The Riverline will honor the industrial heritage of our great city while bringing people back to the waterfront. Jeff Lebsack is a fantastic addition to The Riverline team, and I’m eager to roll up my sleeves and get to work with him to keep the momentum going strong.”

Senator Tim Kennedy said, “I applaud the Land Conservancy team for making the inspired choice to hire Jeff Lebsack to lead The Riverline. Jeff’s knowledge, experience, and dedication to large, community-driven development projects will be an incredible asset as this highly anticipated project moves forward.”

For more information, visit theriverline.com.