24 Hours in Buffalo: Shop Local With Holiday Markets Galore

The 24 Hours in Buffalo Series is sponsored by Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino

24 Hours in Buffalo is a bi-weekly series we’ve launched to give our readers the rundown on places to explore and things to do in the coming weeks – whether you’re here for a quick visit and are hoping to squeeze in a mini adventure or two, or you’re a local looking for ideas on where to take your out-of-town guests, or you’re simply stumped on what to do with an upcoming free weekend.

Each article will be a little different, but look for features on a variety of urban adventures – from history tours, to arts exhibits, places to grab a bite, festivals, and more. We hope you discover something new to love about the Queen City!

Shop Local With Holiday Markets Galore

The holidays are in full swing and for many, the next few weeks are a whirlwind of preparing for visits with friends and family, decorating, cooking and shopping. With so many holiday markets to choose from, it has become easier than ever to shop local this season. We’ve assembled information on a handful of must-visit markets to round out your holiday shopping experience.

Holiday Market at Hotel Henry

Sundays throughout December, 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Hotel Henry, 444 Forest Avenue

Check out a holiday market in one of the most historic and glamorous spaces the city has to offer! Visitors to the market can find local goods and treats and enjoy seasonal cocktails and espresso drinks from 100 Acres: The Kitchens at Hotel Henry. Each week of the market will feature a family friendly event. More information is available here.

Sundays throughout December, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Alchemy Wine & Beer, 20 Union Street, Hamburg

Check out a variety of wares from local vendors, including food, housewares, home décor, art, and jewelry. Enjoy a glass of mulled wine, spiked cider, or a mimosa while you’re there, too! The event will be family friendly, offering visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus from noon to 3:00 p.m. and Christmas card family portrait sessions in the courtyard (by appointment). More information available here. Art Is a Gift: Holiday Art & Gift Sale Friday, December 6: 12:00-8:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 7, 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 8, 11:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

The Burchfield Penney Art Center, 1300 Elmwood Ave. Shopping for the art lovers in your family? Head over to Burchfield Penney and check out gift options made by over 50 artists from the Western New York area. More information available here.

KeyBank Holiday Live at Larkin 2019

Friday, December 6, 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Larkin Square, 745 Seneca Street

As part of Larkin Square’s yearly holiday extravaganza, there will be a holiday vendor market at the Filling Station. In addition to the market, check out the live music, tree lighting, food trucks, and hot beverages, beer and wine. Visitors who bring a canned item to donate to FeedMoreWNY will receive a free hot chocolate! More information available here.

Queen City Market

Saturday, December 7, 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum, 453 Porter Avenue

Get a jump on your holiday shopping and support local small business owners at this annual holiday market inside the beautiful Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum! Find goods from over 50 local vendors, plus food and beverages from local restaurants and food trucks. More information available here.



Totally Buffalo 716Mas Festival

Saturday, December 7, 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 8, 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Buffalo Riverworks, 359 Ganson Street

Find all things Buffalo at this massive vendor market and festival at Buffalo Riverworks. Featuring a variety of local vendors, live music, food, dessert, and a visit from Santa Clause for the kids. Admission is $5 online or at the door. More information and tickets available here.

Yuletide In The Country December 7, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

December 8, 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. If you’re ready to take on a larger holiday market, visit the Hamburg Fairgrounds Event Center for their 25th annual Yuletide in the Country event, which will feature over 150 local artisans and artists. Admission is $3 presale online or $5 at the door. More information available here.

Last Minute Panic Holiday Marketplace

Friday, December 13: 4:00-8:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 14, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

WNY Book Arts Center, 468 Washington Street

If you haven’t checked out the market at the WNY Book Arts Center, it’s a unique location to find gifts made by over 40 local artists, from paper goods to housewares, hats and jewelry. Vendors will be scattered throughout both floors of the center. More information available here.

Holiday Market at The Foundry

Saturday, December 14, 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

The Foundry, 298 Northampton Street

This bustling makerspace and business incubator will open its doors for their annual holiday market, featuring products from the small businesses housed within the Foundry, as well as other local vendors. More information is available here.

Holiday Market with Kangaroos!

Saturday, December 14, 12:00-6:00 p.m.

Lockhouse Distillery and Bar, 41 Columbia Street

Nothing takes the edge off the holiday shopping stress like holding a baby kangaroo and drinking a locally distilled beverage. Stop by Lockhouse Distillery to check out the vendors, visit with the kangaroos, and enjoy one of their specialty Bloody Marys. It is recommended that guests arrive early to long wait times. More information available here.

Flying Bison Holiday Artisan Market Saturday, December 14, 12:00-5:00 p.m.

Flying Bison Brewing Company, 840 Seneca Street Grab a drink at one of Buffalo’s favorite breweries and do some shopping while you’re at it. They’ll also have live music, an art exhibit by Edreys Wajed, and pictures with Santa from 2:00-4:00 p.m. More information available here. HANG LOCAL Holiday Market Tuesday, December 17, 3:00-8:00 p.m.

500 Seneca, 500 Seneca Street Stop by the Atrium at 500 Seneca for a last-minute shopping excursion, featuring a variety of local vendors selling everything from jewelry to candles, pottery, clothing and woodwork. A full list of vendors will be available here.

FEATURED EVENTS: December 1 -15

Wednesday, December 4

6:00-10:00 p.m.

Forbes Theatre, 500 Pearl Street

Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 at the door

Get in the holiday spirit by sampling some locally made spirits at this event promoting our area’s distilleries, breweries and wineries. There will also be live music, cookie decorating, a hot cooca bar, and a “Selfies with Santa” contest. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Oishei Childrens Hospital Healing Arts Program. More information available here.

Sunday, December 8

12:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site, 641 Delaware Avenue

Tickets: $35

Enjoy this self-guided exploration of eight of Allentown’s historic private residences and their architectural beauty. Tours begin at noon and 1:00 p.m. Visitors may walk or drive to each location, which will be disclosed in the informational books distributed at the Theodore Roosevelt site 30 minutes prior to the tour start time. Tickets are available here.

Friday, December 13

6:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, 153 Franklin Street

Tickets: $75

The 116th annual Charity Ball will be a great opportunity for youth to celebrate the holidays together and support a good cause. The evening will include a Middle School Dance from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and a High School Dance from 9:00 to 11:00 p.m. More information and tickets available here.

Saturday, December 14, 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

The Terrace at Delaware Park, 199 Lincoln Parkway

Tickets: $15 (kids get in free)

This is a great event for anyone who loves holiday sweet treats! Stop by the Terrace at Delaware Park to sample and purchase cookies from Buffalo’s best bakeries, as well as a slew of activities for youth and adults. There will be cookie decorating, face painting, and pictures with Santa and Mrs. Clause for the kids. Adults can enjoy a holiday markets, live jazz music, and a bar featuring Irish coffee, Tom & Jerrys, and spiked hot chocolate. More information available here.

This series is sponsored by Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino.

1 Fulton St, Buffalo, NY | (877) 873-6322 | Website | Facebook

Located in the heart of downtown Buffalo’s burgeoning Inner Harbor area, Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino offers non-stop action with the newest and hottest slots, table games and more! Enjoy delicious food and desserts from Phillips WD Bar & Grille, The Creek or The Creek Stop, while catching your favorite sports teams from the best seats in the house at Stixx Sports Bar. It’s all waiting for you to enjoy!

New players who do not have a Social Club card at Sececa Niagara Resort & Casino, Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino or Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino now is the time to sign up for a Social club card. Membership is free to join and you will have the choice to receive $15 Free Slot Play OR a FREE buffet at either Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino or Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino or a $15 food Voucher at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino.

*Offer valid only on day of enrollment. Must be a newly enrolled Seneca Social Club member. Must be 21 years or older to register for a Seneca Social Club Card at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino or Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino