Workshop: Buying Property from Buffalo City Auction

It’s not uncommon for someone to pick up a property from the City of Buffalo, via auction. The City’s Division of Real Estate has in its possession, properties ranging from former schools (abandoned for public use) to residential structures (acquired through city tax foreclosure – In Rem).

Ultimately, the City is responsible for stewarding these properties, but as everyone knows, it’s a much better scenario to have these parcels in the hands of investors and homeowners. 

Speakers that will walk people through the process of buying land and/or a house from the City auction.

On Wednesday, April 25, People United for Sustainable Housing (PUSH) will be hosting workshop that guides people through the process of purchasing properties from the City Auction (held in October). The act of acquiring a property from The City can be complicated, which is why PUSH is passing along tips and pointers on how to go about buying the properties.

Buying Property from Buffalo City Auction Workshop

Wednesday April 25, 2018

6-8pm

271 Grant Street | Buffalo, NY

