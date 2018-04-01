2018 Dyngus Day Buffalo Festival – 12th Annual Blessing of Instruments

What would Dyngus Day be without polka music? In the Dyngus Day Capital of the World (Buffalo, NY), polka music is the key to the event’s success. That’s why the festival starts off with a Blessing of Instruments. The annual tradition of blessing the instruments began in 2007, as a way to pay honor and tribute to the music, the bands… and the instruments that make it possible to conduct all of the lively Dyngus Day activities, most of which center around live music.

The largest one day gathering of polka bands from all across the nation.

In recent years, the Dyngus Day celebration has been getting bigger and bigger. The heart of the event is in Polonia (centered around The Central Terminal and The Broadway Market). The action takes place in the bars, community halls, and in the streets. Whether you’re planning on hitting up the Pussywillow Park Party Tent on Memorial Drive, The Broadway Market, or the St. Stanislaus Social Center on Peckham, you’re guaranteed to come across a Polish band cranking out some outrageous tunes.

The Blessing of the Instruments takes place later today at 7:30pm, at the Pvt Leonard Post VFW 6251 – 2450, Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga. For those who want to get their Dyngus Day off to a good start, the party is gearing up to start at 6pm at the Post, and at 4pm at Potts Banquet Hall (41 South Rossler Street in Cheektowaga). Then, tomorrow (Monday, April 2) the rest of the Dyngus Day activities commence, starting at 8am at The Anchor Inn (see details in the calendar flyer below). Also see schedule at a glance. Be sure to click here to find the Venue Menu, and the Shuttle Map.

A Polish-American tradition, Dyngus Day celebrates the end of the restrictive observance of Lent and the joy of Easter. Over the decades, Buffalo, New York has become the Dyngus Day Capital of the World attracting thousands of people from across the northeast United States. Although celebrated in Buffalo’s Polonia neighborhood since the arrival of the first Poles in the 1870s, the city’s first modern Dyngus Day celebration was held 53 years ago by the Chopin’s Singing Society, a tradition that continues today. Dyngus Day Buffalo, the provider of marketing and organizational support to area celebrations was founded in 2005. Dyngus Day 2018 will take place on Monday, April 2nd.