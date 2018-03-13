Do you See Buffalo?

When you are out and about leading your busy life, do you “see” your surroundings? What I mean by this question is, do you really notice what is around you or do you take it for granted? Do you see the shadow of St. Paul’s Cathedral on the M&T building, or the spiky edges of the Court House curtain wall? Do you ever notice the incredible beauty of nature’s abstract ice patterns in the harbor? Buffalo is made up some very special stuff and if you take some time and really look, really pay attention, really notice what is around you the reward will be very big.
Talented photographers have a very special ability to tease out the beauty and patterns in our world that we mere mortals rarely stop to see. One such photographer is John Waller. His gorgeously stark images of Buffalo are dreamlike light paintings. They invite you to invent stories for this mysterious other-world called Buffalo that John has painted for us.
I don’t need to write much for this post. The images speak for themselves. I will finish by urging you to go to John’s Instagram page to see many more stunning images and finally check out his incredible drone video of The International Railway Bridge on Facebook. The contrast of deep emerald-green of the powerful Niagara to these black and white photos is a wonderful.
Enjoy!