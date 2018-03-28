Boom Days Buffalo 2018

Buffalo’s Boom Days event is the telltale sign that spring has sprung. The celebratory occasion coincides with the removal of the ice boom from the mouth of the Niagara River. Currently, The International Joint Commission’s International Niagara Board of Control is monitoring the ice around these waters, waiting for the right opportunity to remove the boom. That means that the Boom Days Buffalo celebration is perfectly timed with the removal of the boom in 2018 – the festival is set to take place at multiple venues throughout the Old First Ward neighborhood on Saturday April 7, from 1 pm to 9 pm.

This is the first year that Boom Days is spreading its wings. In past years, the event was mostly held in and around Silo City. But with all of the new developments and advancements underway throughout the Old First Ward, the time has come to take the celebration to the next level.

One of the highlights of Boom Days is the Ice Boom Ball Drop, when organizers and revelers drop two giant orange balls over the side of the E.M. Cotter, the world’s oldest operating fireboat. From there the brilliant spheres float down the Niagara River, signaling to all that party season has begun.

“Its our region’s unique way to be thankful for the end of our strong winter and welcome spring,” said Rick Smith of Silo City, who, along with Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster and others, put together the first Boom Days celebration in 2001. “We encourage everyone to go out and get next to our waterways and celebrate the amazing places in the historic and regenerating First Ward!”

“It is exciting to have activities hosted for Boom Days throughout the neighborhood as a way of celebrating our connection to the river and the start of spring,” Old First Ward Community Center Board President Sara Heidinger added.

Some of the event highlights include:

The Old First Ward Community Center (62 Republic St., Buffalo) and Undergrounds Coffee House & Roastery (580 South Park Ave., Buffalo) will host family-friendly activities and performances from 1 pm to 4 pm, including the Buffalo Zoomobile, the Buffalo & Erie County Library on Wheels, Penn Dixie Fossil Park & Nature Preserve, and programming by Young Audiences of Western New York. Waterfront Memories and More museum at Mutual Riverfront Park (41 Hamburg St., Buffalo) will be open for visitors.

From 5 pm to 8:30 pm live music from the Blues Society of WNY and the Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation will be happening at The Barrel Factory (65 Vandalia St., Buffalo) and Gene McCarthy’s (73 Hamburg St., Buffalo). There will be food and drink specials at these locations and Undergrounds as well. Fireworks will light up the sky at 8:30 pm; they can be seen from Riverfront Park and the streets around the Old First Ward.

The full list of events, times, and locations can be found at www.facebook.com/ boomdaysbuffalo. All events are free and open to all.

Boom Days Buffalo 2018

Saturday April 7, 2018

1 pm to 9 pm

Multiple venues within the Old First Ward

All events are free and open to all

Boom Days is sponsored by Rigidized Metals, Silo City, The Public, and Young Audiences of Western New York, and is coordinated by Tod A. Kniazuk

