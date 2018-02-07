Each year, Fleuron Rouge belly dance troupe organizes a Winter Hafla at Babeville, where they showcase their dance talents on stage in a festive setting with dance enthusiasts from all over the area. Fleuron Rouge has been described as “A visual band, with hips as their primary instrument”.
“If you are unfamiliar with what a half is, a Hafla or Khafla is an Arabic term meaning get-together, party, or celebration. Expect classic, sensual, sassy & contemporary examples of belly dance on the stage.” – Fleuron Rouge
The 2018 Hafla is going to be dedicated to the dancers of Fleuron Rouge – the group is celebrating a decade of dancing alongside a wide range of performers and dance groups, from coast to coast. Members of the group choreograph, instruct, and perform throughout the course of the year. The annual Winter Hafla is the perfect way for the dance company to show off their new moves, and new members, while embarking upon a new year of scheduling at festivals, balls, and other special events.
In addition to Fleuron Rouge, Carina and the Six String Preacher will also be on hand at this year’s exotic Winter Hafla affair, as will percussionist Jim Caughill. And to round out the festive mood, guests will be happy to find plenty of music, drink, and light finger food.
It’s that time of year again. A time to come together with special friends, to enjoy a Winter Hafla at one of Buffalo’s most cherished venues – Babeville!
Fleuron Rouge Winter Hafla 2018
Sunday, February 25, 2018
6 PM – 10 PM | 6pm VIP doors | 7pm General Admission doors
Babeville | 341 Delaware Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14202
Tickets: General Admission: $8.00 Advance, $15.00 Day of Show. VIP: $25.00 Advance, $35.00 Day of Show at Ticketfly, Babeville Box Office (M-F 10a-5p), or charge by phone at 877.987.6487
Please note: 17 & Under must be accompanied by an adult