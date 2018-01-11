KeyBank and First Niagara Foundation pitch in $500K to Explore & More

The new Explore & More Children’s Museum is one step closer to being fully funded. KeyBank and its partner, First Niagara Foundation, made an announcement that the two entities will each commit $250K, for a total of $500K in funding towards the museum’s “Play It Forward” capital campaign.
“Explore & More is thrilled to have the support of KeyBank and its partner the First Niagara Foundation,” said Tina Zinter-Chahin, Vice Chair, Board of Trustees at Explore & More. “Their generous gift further strengthens our mission to provide children with resources and opportunities by opening doors to creativity, curiosity and imagination.”
The funding announcement was made earlier today at a ceremonial press event, which was held at Phillips Lytle office at Canalside. Officials attending the event included Gary Quenneville, KeyBank Upstate New York Regional Executive, Buford Sears, KeyBank Western New York Market President, Elizabeth Gurney, Executive Director of the First Niagara Foundation, and teachers and children from Buffalo’s Waterfront Elementary School.
“Canalside is bustling with year-round activity and KeyBank is proud to help continue the momentum with this gift to Explore & More.” said Gary Quenneville, KeyBank Upstate New York Regional Executive. “This new museum will help children learn in a fun way for years to come. Explore & More’s mission mirrors our mission, helping our communities thrive, and we are proud to support their efforts.”
When Explore & More opens in the fourth quarter of 2018, the museum will feature seven educational play zones. The museum is anticipating on attracting 250,000 new visitors annually to Buffalo’s waterfront.
“First Niagara Foundation is proud to join with our partners at KeyBank to support Explore and More,” said Gary Crosby, President of the First Niagara Foundation. “We can’t wait to see the exciting exhibits and learning opportunities this new facility will provide children and families with, right in the heart of Downtown Buffalo.”
“We at Explore & More are thrilled to have a major commitment from KeyBank and its partner First Niagara Foundation,” said David McNamara, Chairperson of the Play It Forward campaign. “It is through the generosity of KeyBank and many others, that this community will see this remarkable facility completed this year. We are continuing our efforts to raise the remaining $7.25 million needed to achieve our goal and are encouraged by the interest and enthusiasm of all who learn of the benefits this project will deliver to our community. ”
