The 17th Annual Re-Cycler event is coming up in a few days. This cycle swap is part flea market, part parts market, part bike bizarre and part festival. This WNY Mountain Bike Association event is sponsored by GObike Buffalo, in conjunction with GObnmc. The end result is a bike-lovers’ swap and sale that brings together people from all spokes of life, including mountain, Tri, cruiser, BMX, and road bikers.
- Bike shops selling new & used bikes
- Vendors selling bike accessories
- Used bike corral (sell your old bike or buy a “new to you” bike
- Live DJ spinning tunes
- Food & drinks for sale
- Hang out & meet other riders
- Family atmosphere
- Education sessions and mobile repair by GObike!
- Mountain & road bikes
- Bike parts Flea Market
Come check out bikes and bike parts. Meet an array of cyclists and outdoor enthusiasts from around the area. Grab some food, listen to some music, and support the building the building/maintaining of the region’s “largest network of shared greenspace trials”.
The Re-Cycler attracts cyclists, hikers, climbers, skiers, snowshoers, and anyone else that appreciates the benefits of safe outdoor hiking/biking routes and trails.
The 17th Annual Re-Cycler Bike Swap and Sale
Sunday, April 2, 2017
10:00 AM to 3:00 PM
DIG! 640 Ellicott Street | Buffalo NY
See Facebook event for further details on the used bike corral, the swap, and other pertinent info