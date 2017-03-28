Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

The 17th Annual Re-Cycler Bike Swap and Sale

1 Comment

The 17th Annual Re-Cycler event is coming up in a few days. This cycle swap is part flea market, part parts market, part bike bizarre and part festival. This WNY Mountain Bike Association event is sponsored by GObike Buffalo, in conjunction with GObnmc. The end result is a bike-lovers’ swap and sale that brings together people from all spokes of life, including mountain, Tri, cruiser, BMX, and road bikers. 

  • Bike shops selling new & used bikes
  • Vendors selling bike accessories
  • Used bike corral (sell your old bike or buy a “new to you” bike
  • Live DJ spinning tunes
  • Food & drinks for sale
  • Hang out & meet other riders
  • Family atmosphere
  • Education sessions and mobile repair by GObike!
  • Mountain & road bikes
  • Bike parts Flea Market

Come check out bikes and bike parts. Meet an array of cyclists and outdoor enthusiasts from around the area. Grab some food, listen to some music, and support the building the building/maintaining of the region’s “largest network of shared greenspace trials”.

The Re-Cycler attracts cyclists, hikers, climbers, skiers, snowshoers, and anyone else that appreciates the benefits of safe outdoor hiking/biking routes and trails. 

The 17th Annual Re-Cycler Bike Swap and Sale

Sunday, April 2, 2017

10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

DIG! 640 Ellicott Street | Buffalo NY

See Facebook event for further details on the used bike corral, the swap, and other pertinent info

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
  • Mr. B

    “part bike bizarre”

    *bazaar

    Or are you saying there’s something bizarre about the bikes, or the people who sell them?

    .