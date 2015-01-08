Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

RDL ups the ante for ICE Super Chexx bubble hockey

2 Comments

What could be better than a fun game of ICE Super Chexx bubble hockey? You know, the clear domed tabletop hockey game that is made in Buffalo.

If you didn’t think that the game could get any better, then look at what Ramm Design Labs (RDL) did to take bubble hockey a bit further. The design team tricked out the game so that the winner gets poured a cold Molson Canadian Beer. Now that’s an awesome added incentive to clobber your opponent each and every game.

“RAMM Design Labs may have just made a most magical improvement to bubble hockey.” – CBS Sports

It would be great to see ICE Super Chexx work out a deal with Labatt, considering that the game is made in Buffalo and Labatt USA is headquartered in Buffalo. Obviously the game would need to be for promotional purposes, otherwise playing would probably get a bit expensive. But then again, sliding a five dollar bill into a machine, knowing that someone is going to benefit from the payout in the end is not such a bad deal. It would certainly make a friendly game of bubble hockey a lot more intense!

Score-ICE-Buffalo-NY-2

Tagged with: , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
  • LouisTully

    That’s awesome.  If chexx
    wasn’t so expensive I’d have one in my house.

  • Jonathan Mayer

    This would not go over well for me at my house. I school my family usually 10pts.. 😀