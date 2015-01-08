RDL ups the ante for ICE Super Chexx bubble hockey

What could be better than a fun game of ICE Super Chexx bubble hockey? You know, the clear domed tabletop hockey game that is made in Buffalo.
If you didn’t think that the game could get any better, then look at what Ramm Design Labs (RDL) did to take bubble hockey a bit further. The design team tricked out the game so that the winner gets poured a cold Molson Canadian Beer. Now that’s an awesome added incentive to clobber your opponent each and every game.
“RAMM Design Labs may have just made a most magical improvement to bubble hockey.” – CBS Sports
It would be great to see ICE Super Chexx work out a deal with Labatt, considering that the game is made in Buffalo and Labatt USA is headquartered in Buffalo. Obviously the game would need to be for promotional purposes, otherwise playing would probably get a bit expensive. But then again, sliding a five dollar bill into a machine, knowing that someone is going to benefit from the payout in the end is not such a bad deal. It would certainly make a friendly game of bubble hockey a lot more intense!