Hertel Avenue gets a Super Splash of Color

A new mural is underway on the side of the Joe’s Deli building, corner of Hertel and Amherst. The crux of the colorful work of art was painted virtually overnight, using a lighting setup similar to what we saw with “Noodle in the Northern Lights” mural in the Theatre District. This mural was no small feat, but what is making it truly captivating is that relatively few people even knew that it was coming. The only information that has been circling around is that the artist is from LA.
The general consensus, in the world of social media, is very upbeat and positive, with people stating that Hertel was in need of a public art project such as this. For the most part, the street is fairly conservative when it comes to these types of fun initiatives.
The positioning of the mural couldn’t have been better – this street corner was recently featured in BRO, calling for a more walkable intersection. While it’s still not the safest place to cross, at least there is an aesthetically pleasing art component that could lead to more traffic calming measures.