Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Calm it down: Hertel and Colvin

5 Comments

Author: Charles Roberts

The time is now to calm vehicular traffic on Hertel Avenue. And the intersection at Colvin Avenue – which might as well divide the Hertel strip in half, thanks to five lanes of pavement for motorists – is a good starting point.

The intersection features both right- and left-hand turning lanes, along with a center lane. And the dual-stripe crosswalks are mostly missing.

The result? Cars first, pedestrians second.

The luxury lanes for vehicles and lack of definition in the crosswalks make crossing the street on foot a gamble. And forget about riding a bike in the neighborhood; you’re better off going against common decency and pedaling on the sidewalk.

Short-term solutions to calm vehicular traffic at the intersection could include:

  • Eliminating the right-hand turning lanes on all four corners (there’s no turning right on red before 4 p.m. on weekdays).
  • Extending parking (already at a premium) where the turning lanes currently sit.
  • Restriping the crosswalks with bold horizontal stripes.
Cyclists are forced to ride on sidewalks, which is technically considered illegal

“The biggest challenge with Hertel is that the street is so auto-centric. Pedestrians have a tough time crossing the street,” said Justin Booth, executive director of GObike Buffalo, who would like to see bike lanes as part of the neighborhood’s future, too. “Hertel went from a four-lane to a three-lane street and was the first street in Buffalo to go on a road diet. It was done prior to the Complete Streets policy. It is identified as a corridor for the Master Plan to get bike lanes when the street is repaved. It’s a tremendous opportunity.”

Aside from including residential properties, the Hertel/Colvin intersection is a half-mile from the entrance to Delaware Park and will soon boast a new brewery. Whether by foot or in a vehicle, the intersection is a hazard for nearby residents, including those on streets such as Rugby Road, which lets out on Colvin near Hertel.

“Turning off our street and onto Colvin is always risky because cars speed through the center lane. And it’s even further exacerbated with two lanes of traffic racing to become one as Colvin narrows right there,” said Maryann Bolles, president of the Rugby Road block club. “Crossing by foot to walk to the nearby shops and restaurants is not as safe as it could or should be, either. You have to be able to sprint in order to make it across Hertel or Colvin in the time allotted to walkers. I’d love to see the City take measures toward improving this intersection.”

All of the aforementioned was brought to the attention of Delaware District councilman Joel Feroleto, who advised by email, “I will bring this up with the Department of Public Works.”

Home values in North Buffalo have never been higher. Shops and restaurants continue emerging. Luxury apartments are being developed. But it’s not due to Hertel resembling Niagara Falls Boulevard.

The Hertel strip is a desired part of the city based on walkability. It’s time for the city to right-size traffic, and re-thinking the intersection at Colvin is quite literally a step in the right direction.

Charles Roberts is a former journalist and longtime communications professional. He is the author of a Buffalo-based novella, “For the love of Thomas Amore,” which is available on Amazon.com.

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by BRo Guest Authors

BRo Guest Authors

It’s not unusual for authors to come and go. Guest authors range from collegiate interns to writers who will be contributing for a short stint of time. Guest authors might also have a series in mind. Authors are encouraged to submit their ideas to BRO (Buffalo Rising Online), upon which time we will work with the writer towards a productive end.

View All Articles by BRo Guest Authors
  • eagercolin

    “Home values in North Buffalo have never been higher. Shops and restaurants continue emerging. Luxury apartments are being developed. But it’s not due to Hertel resembling Niagara Falls Boulevard.”

    Hertel doesn’t resemble Niagara Falls Boulevard.

    With that stupid nonsense out of the way, let’s consider how odd it is that an article painting Hertel as some sort of car-centered hellscape ends by pointing out that the street is actually a great success as is.

  • Lori

    As someone who lives in the neighborhood and doesn’t drive, I would hardly call this a problematic intersection. Sure, bike lanes would be nice, but I just don’t see the need to eliminate the right turn lanes. Yes, re-stripe the intersections, entertain the idea of bike lanes, but we’re getting over zealous with this idea of “right-sizing” anything where cars are involved.

  • Marc Rebmann

    I really hate that this, and other recent articles, have said that cyclist are *forced* to ride on the sidewalk. That isn’t the case, even if riding along Hertel (or Main in University Heights) is unpleasant to slower cyclist. Motorist being rude to you, does not give you the right to be rude to pedestrians.

    That being said, I agree with most of the rest of the article, especially with getting rid of right hand turning lanes. Almost, or perhaps even, all right hand turning lanes should be removed in the city.

    If or when Hertel gets dedicated bicycle lanes, I hope they are protected bike lanes, and not another door zone lane like all the rest currently in the city. Those suck, bigly.

  • mightyNiagara

    weird, this part of hertel has never been a problem, ever.
    If pedestrians follow the traffic lights, you can cross…if a driver tries to cut you off, do what anyone else would do, give em the finger “I’m walking here!”
    lol.
    no kidding though, how is this a problem intersection? Growing up in north buffalo, never had a problem crossing there.
    Bicyclists aren’t forced on to the walks at all.
    I dont see sharrows being a problem on elmwood, how is it it’s a problem on hertel?

    quit your whining author, learn to take a photo

  • Johnny Pizza

    “You have to be able to sprint in order to make it across Hertel or Colvin in the time allotted to walkers.” – I’m sorry but if you can’t cross the street in 20 seconds then you probably shouldn’t be out walking near roadways. The time to cross could maybe use an extra 5 seconds for this intersection because of its size, but all other crossings near this should take 10 seconds or less to cross.