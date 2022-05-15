How to help a community rocked by tragedy

Buffalo is the City of Good Neighbors and for good reason. Yesterday our community was rocked by an unimaginable act of racially motivated violence. As we struggle to understand, it’s important that we do what we can for the community where this took place. Several organizations have already offered their services or are seeking donations to help. If you know of any organizations or resources that are helping, please contact info@buffalorising.com with their information so we can list it below.

Buffalo Community Fridge is seeking donations of fresh produce, milk, eggs, cheese, formula, baby food, juice, water and labeled cooked meals to stock their fridge located at 257 E. Ferry Street. They will be available today from 11:30am-3pm, giving out food to the community but their fridge is always open for drop off or pick up. You can also make a donation to them via their Venmo account. Search for @bflocommunityfridge under businesses to send a donation, every little bit helps.

Rooted in Love was formed for the purpose of aiding the homeless and the less fortunate in disadvantaged communities within the Western New York Area who are in need of fresh produce, nonperishable foods and hygiene products. Their community fridge is located at the Resource Council of WNY, 347 W. Ferry Street. They are seeking some assistance with donations to the fridge so that they will be able to touch more lives in this time. In addition, you can find them on Riley Street on Saturdays if you would like to donate or receive assistance.

Mental Health

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced from 9am-9pm today, counselors from Best Self Health, Endeavor Health of WNY, Crisis Services, and Spectrum Health, in association with the Erie County Department of Mental Health will have mental health counselors available at a drop in center at the Johnnie B. Wiley Center, 1100 Jefferson Avenue.

Other Ways You Can Help

One of the easiest ways to help is supporting Black-Owned businesses. This ensures that money not only stays local but injects income into a community that has been devastated from this tragedy. Supporting organizations like Zawadi Books, Ujima, and Freddy Js as well as the businesses linked below will help the community: Restaurants and Black-Owned Businesses