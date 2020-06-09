Buffalo’s Black-Owned Restaurants

Somewhere in the middle of a global pandemic, almost all restaurants are in survival mode, especially those that are black-owned.
Angela Burke, food writer, wrote in Eater. “Black- and brown-owned businesses are three times as likely to be denied loans and black restaurant workers are the lowest paid in the industry.”
Now, more than ever, we believe it’s important to support black-owned businesses in everyday life. And, this restaurant campaign is just our start.
So, when looking for a place to eat – whether you’re in the mood for soul food, Jamaican, or chicken wings – there is a black-owned restaurant to meet your needs and satisfy more than just your taste buds.
Thank you to @dimaismadduh for compiling the list of Black Buffalo Businesses that this collection is culled from. If you are a black-owned restaurant not on the list, please reach out to let us know.
SOUL FOOD / SEAFOOD
Soul food made to order. “Food for the Soul!”
SPECIALTIES:
Flavored wings, pasta, seafood boil
Soul food made fresh to order located in the University District (Main & Winspear Ave).
3225 Main St.
Buffalo, 14214
716-899-2011
Facebook | Instagram
Brothers Takeout Cafe & Catering
SOUL FOOD
Professional chefs giving you great food with a takeout experience!
SPECIALTIES:
Cajun jambalaya, pasta, shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, Texas hot dog platter
1281 Hertel Ave.
Buffalo, 14216
716-322-0084
Facebook | Instagram
SOUL FOOD
Our restaurant was founded out of our owners’ love of cooking. We pour that love into every soul food dish we make.
SPECIALTIES:
Fried chicken, mac and cheese, chicken and waffles, candied yams, wing deals, wine specials
If you’re looking for delicious food, you can’t beat a soul food restaurant. From succulent fried chicken to sweet candied yams, there’s something for everyone to love. Buffalo Soul is the soul food restaurant you need in Buffalo, NY. We have an extensive menu that blends southern and northern tastes.
454 Pearl St.
Buffalo, 14202
716-768-8549
Facebook
JAMAICAN CUISINE
Caribbean Flava is a food truck that serves authentic Jamaican cuisine. The spices and seasonings infused into our dishes are imported directly from the beautiful island of Jamaica.
SPECIALTIES:
Curry chicken, jerk chicken, red beans and rice, cabbage, collards and carrots, fried plantains
630 10th Street
Niagara Falls, 14301
716-423-9995
Facebook
CARRIBEAN
SPECIALTIES:
Jerk chicken, oxtails
2897 Bailey Ave.
Buffalo, 14215
716-838-5131
SOUL FOOD / FOOD TRUCK
Award-winning food truck bringing you a variety of fresh gourmet sandwiches based on Belgian waffles
SPECIALTIES:
Fried chicken, Belgian waffles, desserts
6004 Buffalo Ave.
Niagara Falls, 14304
716-564-7161
Facebook
COFFEE SHOP / CAFE
We know you’ve been satisfied when your cup is empty
SPECIALTIES:
Breakfast and lunch sandwiches, salads, smoothies, coffee
The Tea Cup operates as a take out restaurant/small space that hosts numerous events including intimate special events, fundraisers and meetings.
80 Oakgrove Ave.
Buffalo, 14208
716-884-1444
BARBECUE
Small place…big on taste!
SPECIALTIES:
Southern fried chicken and red velvet waffles, BBQ ribs
195 Grant St.
Buffalo, 14213
716-424-2926
Facebook | Instagram
BARBECUE / SOUTHERN
Our smokers are always running and the BBQ in Buffalo, NY is always fresh at Ike & BG’s restaurant!
SPECIALTIES:
BBQ chicken and ribs, fried chicken, fish fries, hoagies, burgers
Grab mouthwatering ribs or sandwiches to go. Enjoy our delicious food made with love from our BBQ restaurant.
1646 Genesee St.
Buffalo, 14211
716-892-4301
Facebook
CARIBBEAN
SPECIALTIES:
Fried and jerk chicken, oxtail, plantains
883 Jefferson Ave.
Buffalo, 14204
716-380-9115
Facebook
SOUL FOOD
SPECIALTIES:
Fried catfish and chicken, ribs, mac and cheese, cornbread, peach cobbler
Fine home style dining, specialty dishes!
1673 & 1633 Hertel Ave.
Buffalo, 14216
716-440-1065
Facebook | Instagram
CARIBBEAN / AMERICAN
SPECIALTIES:
Jerk chicken, curry chicken, vegetarian dishes, oxtail
12 Winspear Ave.
Buffalo 14214
716-834-3663
Facebook
BARBECUE / COMFORT FOOD / SMOKEHOUSE
La Verdad Cafe is said to have Buffalo’s best smoked bourbon brisket sandwich
SPECIALTIES:
Smoked brisket, spare ribs, jalapeno mac and cheese, slushies, meatless items, their own brand of coffee
1132 East Lovejoy
Buffalo, 14206
716-768-3150
Facebook
BARBECUE
SPECIALTIES:
Barbecue rib sandwich, cole slaw, mac and cheese, potato salad
1269 Fillmore Ave.
Buffalo 14211
716-896-8887
Facebook
FAMILY STYLE / FAST FOOD
Home of the Taste of Buffalo award-winning “Junkyard Dog”
SPECIALTIES:
Buffalo chicken sandwich, fish sandwich, fish fry
1836 Bailey Ave.
Buffalo, 14211
716-936-3690
Facebook
SOUL FOOD / SOUTHERN
PhatCatz is a locally-owned restaurant serving comfort foods, Southern cuisine, Southern fish fry and much more.
SPECIALTIES:
Fried chicken, wings, haddock, catfish
965 Kensington Ave.
Buffalo, 14215
716-235-8549
Facebook
SEAFOOD MARKET
We specialize in fried fish and soul food, we have two parts to our restaurant
SPECIALTIES:
Shrimp, scallops, catfish, barbecue chicken
286 Genesee St.
Buffalo 14225
716-597-0002
Facebook
STEAKHOUSE
Buffalo’s best steak sandwich
SPECIALTIES:
Steak hoagies, chicken finger subs, cold subs
690 Fillmore Ave.
Buffalo, NY 14212
716-852-7497
Facebook
VEGAN
Plant-based vegan restaurant with a colorful, urban twist
SPECIALTIES:
Fried green tomatoes, vegan rendition of Philly steak subs, Beyond Meat burgers, juice bar and smoothies, soup, salads
Community-based establishment focused on making plant-based food accessible for all. Sunshine Vegan Eats will be known as a place where the food is amazing, regardless if one is vegan or not.
893 Jefferson Ave.
Buffalo, 14204
716-725-0284
Facebook | Instagram
CAJUN / CREOLE / SOUL FOOD / SOUTHERN
Located minutes from downtown Buffalo, The Oakk Room seeks to continue the rich heritage of the community.
SPECIALTIES:
Fish and grits, shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles
The Oakk Room officially opened in March 2011. Since its inception, The Oakk Room has become a haven for urban professionals in WNY. With a commitment to bringing service and a quality atmosphere, The Oakk Room continues to evolve and improve daily.
1435 Main St.
Buffalo, 14209
716-771-2773
Facebook
COMFORT FOOD / CATERING / PICKUP
Simply put, we cater to your cravings!
SPECIALTIES:
Fried green tomato sandwich, purple sweet potato fries, fried chicken, jerk chicken alfredo, fried chicken
716-322-5696
Facebook
AMERICAN
Gourmet chicken wings cooked to perfection, tossed in a plethora of sauces, fresh ingredients and seasonings to meet any and all taste buds
SPECIALTIES:
Specialty wing flavors including Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Fluffernutter, S’mores, Captain Crunch Berry, desserts, burgers
484 Elmwood Ave.
Buffalo, 14222
716-248-1427
Facebook | Instagram
Please let us know of other Black-owned restaurants not on this list.