Buffalo’s Black-Owned Restaurants

Somewhere in the middle of a global pandemic, almost all restaurants are in survival mode, especially those that are black-owned.

Angela Burke, food writer, wrote in Eater. “Black- and brown-owned businesses are three times as likely to be denied loans and black restaurant workers are the lowest paid in the industry.”

Now, more than ever, we believe it’s important to support black-owned businesses in everyday life. And, this restaurant campaign is just our start.

So, when looking for a place to eat – whether you’re in the mood for soul food, Jamaican, or chicken wings – there is a black-owned restaurant to meet your needs and satisfy more than just your taste buds.

Thank you to @dimaismadduh for compiling the list of Black Buffalo Businesses that this collection is culled from. If you are a black-owned restaurant not on the list, please reach out to let us know.

At Eleven Wings & Cuisines



SOUL FOOD / SEAFOOD

Soul food made to order. “Food for the Soul!”

SPECIALTIES:

Flavored wings, pasta, seafood boil

Soul food made fresh to order located in the University District (Main & Winspear Ave).

3225 Main St.

Buffalo, 14214

716-899-2011

Facebook | Instagram

Brothers Takeout Cafe & Catering



SOUL FOOD

Professional chefs giving you great food with a takeout experience!

SPECIALTIES:

Cajun jambalaya, pasta, shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, Texas hot dog platter

1281 Hertel Ave.

Buffalo, 14216

716-322-0084

Facebook | Instagram

Buffalo Soul



SOUL FOOD

Our restaurant was founded out of our owners’ love of cooking. We pour that love into every soul food dish we make.

SPECIALTIES:

Fried chicken, mac and cheese, chicken and waffles, candied yams, wing deals, wine specials

If you’re looking for delicious food, you can’t beat a soul food restaurant. From succulent fried chicken to sweet candied yams, there’s something for everyone to love. Buffalo Soul is the soul food restaurant you need in Buffalo, NY. We have an extensive menu that blends southern and northern tastes.

454 Pearl St.

Buffalo, 14202

716-768-8549

Facebook

Caribbean Flava



JAMAICAN CUISINE

Caribbean Flava is a food truck that serves authentic Jamaican cuisine. The spices and seasonings infused into our dishes are imported directly from the beautiful island of Jamaica.

SPECIALTIES:

Curry chicken, jerk chicken, red beans and rice, cabbage, collards and carrots, fried plantains

630 10th Street

Niagara Falls, 14301

716-423-9995

Facebook

Caribbean Experience



CARRIBEAN

SPECIALTIES:

Jerk chicken, oxtails

2897 Bailey Ave.

Buffalo, 14215

716-838-5131

Dirty Bird Chicken N’ Waffles



SOUL FOOD / FOOD TRUCK

Award-winning food truck bringing you a variety of fresh gourmet sandwiches based on Belgian waffles

SPECIALTIES:

Fried chicken, Belgian waffles, desserts

6004 Buffalo Ave.

Niagara Falls, 14304

716-564-7161

Facebook

Em Tea Coffeecup Cafe



COFFEE SHOP / CAFE

We know you’ve been satisfied when your cup is empty

SPECIALTIES:

Breakfast and lunch sandwiches, salads, smoothies, coffee

The Tea Cup operates as a take out restaurant/small space that hosts numerous events including intimate special events, fundraisers and meetings.

80 Oakgrove Ave.

Buffalo, 14208

716-884-1444

Freddy J’s BBQ



BARBECUE

Small place…big on taste!

SPECIALTIES:

Southern fried chicken and red velvet waffles, BBQ ribs

195 Grant St.

Buffalo, 14213

716-424-2926

Facebook | Instagram

Ike & BG’s Restaurant



BARBECUE / SOUTHERN

Our smokers are always running and the BBQ in Buffalo, NY is always fresh at Ike & BG’s restaurant!

SPECIALTIES:

BBQ chicken and ribs, fried chicken, fish fries, hoagies, burgers

Grab mouthwatering ribs or sandwiches to go. Enjoy our delicious food made with love from our BBQ restaurant.

1646 Genesee St.

Buffalo, 14211

716-892-4301

Facebook

Island Mix Restaurant



CARIBBEAN

SPECIALTIES:

Fried and jerk chicken, oxtail, plantains

883 Jefferson Ave.

Buffalo, 14204

716-380-9115

Facebook

Je Ne Sais Quoi



SOUL FOOD

SPECIALTIES:

Fried catfish and chicken, ribs, mac and cheese, cornbread, peach cobbler

Fine home style dining, specialty dishes!

1673 & 1633 Hertel Ave.

Buffalo, 14216

716-440-1065

Facebook | Instagram

Kalypso Restaurant



CARIBBEAN / AMERICAN

SPECIALTIES:

Jerk chicken, curry chicken, vegetarian dishes, oxtail

12 Winspear Ave.

Buffalo 14214

716-834-3663

Facebook

La Verdad Cafe Deli LLC



BARBECUE / COMFORT FOOD / SMOKEHOUSE

La Verdad Cafe is said to have Buffalo’s best smoked bourbon brisket sandwich

SPECIALTIES:

Smoked brisket, spare ribs, jalapeno mac and cheese, slushies, meatless items, their own brand of coffee

1132 East Lovejoy

Buffalo, 14206

716-768-3150

Facebook

Lee’s Barbecue



BARBECUE

SPECIALTIES:

Barbecue rib sandwich, cole slaw, mac and cheese, potato salad

1269 Fillmore Ave.

Buffalo 14211

716-896-8887

Facebook

Ms. Goodies



FAMILY STYLE / FAST FOOD

Home of the Taste of Buffalo award-winning “Junkyard Dog”

SPECIALTIES:

Buffalo chicken sandwich, fish sandwich, fish fry

1836 Bailey Ave.

Buffalo, 14211

716-936-3690

Facebook

PhatCatz of WNY, Inc.



SOUL FOOD / SOUTHERN

PhatCatz is a locally-owned restaurant serving comfort foods, Southern cuisine, Southern fish fry and much more.

SPECIALTIES:

Fried chicken, wings, haddock, catfish

965 Kensington Ave.

Buffalo, 14215

716-235-8549

Facebook

Pine Hill Halal Market



SEAFOOD MARKET

We specialize in fried fish and soul food, we have two parts to our restaurant

SPECIALTIES:

Shrimp, scallops, catfish, barbecue chicken

286 Genesee St.

Buffalo 14225

716-597-0002

Facebook

Shy’s SteakHouse

STEAKHOUSE

Buffalo’s best steak sandwich

SPECIALTIES:

Steak hoagies, chicken finger subs, cold subs

690 Fillmore Ave.

Buffalo, NY 14212

716-852-7497

Facebook

Sunshine Vegan Eats

VEGAN

Plant-based vegan restaurant with a colorful, urban twist

SPECIALTIES:

Fried green tomatoes, vegan rendition of Philly steak subs, Beyond Meat burgers, juice bar and smoothies, soup, salads

Community-based establishment focused on making plant-based food accessible for all. Sunshine Vegan Eats will be known as a place where the food is amazing, regardless if one is vegan or not.

893 Jefferson Ave.

Buffalo, 14204

716-725-0284

Facebook | Instagram

The Oakk Room

CAJUN / CREOLE / SOUL FOOD / SOUTHERN

Located minutes from downtown Buffalo, The Oakk Room seeks to continue the rich heritage of the community.

SPECIALTIES:

Fish and grits, shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles

The Oakk Room officially opened in March 2011. Since its inception, The Oakk Room has become a haven for urban professionals in WNY. With a commitment to bringing service and a quality atmosphere, The Oakk Room continues to evolve and improve daily.

1435 Main St.

Buffalo, 14209

716-771-2773

Facebook

The Traphaus



COMFORT FOOD / CATERING / PICKUP

Simply put, we cater to your cravings!

SPECIALTIES:

Fried green tomato sandwich, purple sweet potato fries, fried chicken, jerk chicken alfredo, fried chicken

716-322-5696

Facebook

Wing Kings 716



AMERICAN

Gourmet chicken wings cooked to perfection, tossed in a plethora of sauces, fresh ingredients and seasonings to meet any and all taste buds

SPECIALTIES:

Specialty wing flavors including Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Fluffernutter, S’mores, Captain Crunch Berry, desserts, burgers

484 Elmwood Ave.

Buffalo, 14222

716-248-1427

Facebook | Instagram

Please let us know of other Black-owned restaurants not on this list.