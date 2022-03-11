Remedy House ventures into Allentown

Allentown really hitting its stride as of late. Not only has the retail scene been heating up, there are also plenty of other reasons to be excited about the district. A couple of weeks ago, we reported that Petal Pusher was planning on opening. Aside from selling flowers, the outfit will be serving up beer, wine, and cider. And now Remedy House has announced that it is opening another location just down the street, at 23 Allen (formerly Cafféology). This bodes well for that section of Allen, which is in close proximity to the Medical Campus, not to mention the nifty building that will now have a solid tenant.

During the pandemic, a number of lunch spots shuttered in that neck of the woods, unfortunately. Homegrown Kitchen will be missed, as will Roly Poly (my dad loved that place). The news of Remedy House setting up shop is a relief. Not only does the café have a proven track record, they also have a respected name (and product) that will surely draw more people into Allentown. This latest recipe for success will feature coffee, breakfast, lunch, and cocktails (with patio seating).

I’ve said it before – streets like Allen and Chippewa benefit greatly from having daytime operators, such as cafés and restaurants that serve breakfast and lunch. The dinner spots are also very welcome, but there has to be a solid mix. The addition of Remedy House on Allen Street will help to create a lively buzz. With a slew of new businesses and the sharp new street infrastructure, the street is finally getting its mojo back.