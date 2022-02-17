Ouh là là! French Girl Boutique

Dani Weiser, owner of French Girl Skin Spa on Allen Street, has incorporated a new fashion element into her business.

“I have totally revamped the front for retail,” explained Dani, who originally hails from England, but who also lived in the South of France for most of her life. “I’m carrying French Champagne and cabernet-filled chocolates, French and Italian soaps, all sorts of candles, handmade silk and cotton loungewear, robes and comfy pants, cardigans… it’s all very serene and smells very nice.”

The decision to add a retail fashion and accessories component to Dani’s business was as much due to the draw and appeal of the merchandise (and eye-catching windows), as it was a way to get more people curious about her other offerings.

“Allen is a retail street after all,” said Dani. “People come here to shop. I wanted to have more reasons for people to come in. And when they do, they ask about the rest of my services. Plus, who doesn’t love loungewear, scented candles, French chocolate, etc.? It’s everything that you need to enjoy a comfy-cosy time at home.”

It’s good to see more retail elements opening in Allentown, which is becoming a bit of a shopper’s paradise these days. Recently, a handful of boutiques have relocated to the commercial street, while others have supersized their storefronts.

All of these new shopping developments equate to elevated First Friday experiences in the neighborhood. Of course the ongoing investment in infrastructure along Allen Street also bodes well for shoppers who are looking to spend some time browsing the windows, and eating and drinking. My only hope would be that a few more of the dining destinations open during the day, to liven up the street even more.

Thankfully, Dani is doing her part to provide yet another unique mix of retail ware on Allen Street. Anyone that knows her, is well aware that she has always had an impeccable fashion side, and was just waiting for an opportunity to share it with Buffalo.

The grand opening of French Girl Boutique is in tandem with the upcoming Allentown First Friday Gallery Walk, scheduled for March 5, 2022. The date also coincides with Dani’s birthday, so be sure to wish her a joyeux anniversaire!

French Girl Boutique | 87 Allen Street | Buffalo, New York 14202 | Facebook | Instagram | Now open

