Petal Pusher is perfect for Allentown

15 Allen Street has landed a new tenant. The last time that I covered this project, back in August, I toured the construction project with architect Adam Sokol’s (ASAP). At the time, I remember being in awe of the 1400 SF commercial space that boasts 15′ ceilings. While there was not a tenant lined up at that time, it didn’t take long to land one.

Samantha Reidy, owner of Petal Pusher – Buffalo’s first and original mobile flower truck – will be setting up shop at the space, which will perfectly lend itself to what she has in mind for Allentown.

“My store is going to keep the same premise as my flower truck – a build your own bouquet style experience,” said Samantha. “But I want it to be a place of self care, somewhere you want to come and stay awhile. So the other half of it will be a beer/wine/cider bar. If someone wants to come and study or work for the day, hit up happy hour with a friend, or just stop by for themselves, they’re more than welcome to.”

Once open, aside from selling flowers and serving beer, wine, and cider, Samantha will also dedicate the shop to such things as classes and workshops. If there was ever a perfect tenant for this glorious space, it would have to Petal Pusher. It’s going to be a beautiful, interactive, chill, vibrant setting, that will be a big draw for Allen Street, which is experiencing a new wave of retailers at the moment.

Petal Pusher | 15 Allen Street, Buffalo NY | Instagram: @petalpusherwny