Done Deal: CTG Sells Knox Mansion

One of Buffalo’s most elegant buildings has a new owner. Computer Task Group sold its headquarters at 800 Delaware Avenue today for $2.475 million. The buyer, potentially foreshadowing their plans, is Knox Mansion Condos LLC. The company’s agent is a law firm located in Centennial, Colorado.

The French Renaissance style mansion was designed by Charles Pierrpont Gilbert and was completed in 1918. From the listing:

One of Buffalo’ s most prominent buildings, the 48,000 SF Knox Mansion is now available for sale. Currently occupied as a corporate headquarters building, the interior and exterior have been meticulously maintained over the years. The timeless French Renaissance style architecture welcomes tenants and visitors alike. Completed in 1918 as a single-family residence, the mansion features a beautiful limestone exterior. Inside, the main foyer is highlighted by a curved marble staircase with polished bronze handrail and Vermont rose gray marble floors and pilasters. Athletic facilities were added to the rear of the original building in the 1970′ s and include an exercise room, squash and basketball courts, and locker/shower facilities. Other building amenities include kitchen area, mail room, ballroom, 12 original fireplaces, approximately 70 off-street parking spaces, employee entrances to the building, and beautifully landscaped grounds.

800 Delaware Avenue is located a short distance from Buffalo’ s Central Business District and sits among several of the City’ s most well-known mansions. This property is perfect for a corporate headquarters, non-profit organization or boutique hotel conversion.

Computer Task Group had put the building up for sale in the past, most recently in 2017. In April, The Buffalo News reported the company had been approached “more than once during the first quarter” with purchase offers and was exploring its options. The company did not say if it would move or lease back the property if it completed a deal. Ellicott Development bought the company’s administrative building at 700 Delaware and a parking lot at 685 Delaware in February 2018 for $1.8 million.