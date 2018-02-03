Big Deal: 700 Delaware Avenue Sold

CTG Inc. (Computer Task Group) has sold its office building at 700 Delaware Avenue. Ellicott Development’s 4682 Group Inc. paid $1.8 million for the 44,680 sq.ft., three-story building along with a parking lot across the street at 685 Delaware. The properties which had been marketed by Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation had a $2.6 million asking price. CTG’s employees will be consolidated at its headquarters located in the Knox Mansion at 800 Delaware.
From the listing:
Built in 1957, 700 Delaware is located among several of Buffalo’s landmark mansions, just minutes from Buffalo’s Central Business District. The 3-story office building enjoys excellent visibility along Delaware Avenue, one of the City’s most heavily traveled thoroughfares. The brick façade and beautifully landscaped grounds help establish the buildings prominence in this beautiful stretch of Delaware Avenue. Tenants and clients enjoy approximately 32 off-street parking spaces at the rear of the building and 47 spaces directly across the street at 685 Delaware. The owner recently completed $1.25 million in renovations, including an improved HVAC system, window replacement, and various other improvements. The building is ideal office space but would also be an exciting opportunity for a residential reuse project. The space includes break areas, open spaces and a dedicated IT room.
Ellicott Development CEO Bill Paladino told Business First that his company has “no immediate plans” for the building” but “there are some things we are considering.”