Overwinter Coffee Set to Open on May 12

Back in February, we posted about Overwinter Coffee setting up shop in Downtown Buffalo. As of this morning, we learned the new café will be opening up to customers on Saturday, May 12. This is more exciting news for downtown Buffalo, at the heart of Main Street. Overwinter is also a coffee roaster that has been making the pop-up rounds leading up until this point. Now it will have a café headquarters at 9 Genesee Street, which is right on Roosevelt Square (in the former Just Fries location).
Overwinter Coffee will specialize in single origin espresso and coffee drinks (mocha, Americano, pour overs, latte) with macarons and healthy food items. They will continue to sell their roasts to local retailers, including Perks, which chose Overwinter as its exclusive roaster. Overwinter will also continue to participate in the local pop-up scene. But more importantly, fans of this roaster will now be able to head right to the source in Downtown Buffalo.
Overwinter Coffee | 9 Genesee Street | Buffalo, New York 14203 | (716) 241-9789 | Facebook
Lead image: Hand painted signage by @bravebuffalo