Overwinter Coffee Heading to Roosevelt Square

Overwinter coffee is opening a brick and mortar location downtown. The coffee roaster will be setting up shop at 9 Genesee Street. They will be opening this spring and taking space formerly occupied by Just Fries in a building architect Steve Carmina and his wife Brenda renovated for their residence.

According to Overwinter’s Facebook page, the location will feature their single origin expresso and coffee drinks with macarons and other healthy food items.

Up until this point, Overwinter Coffee has been conducting a series of pop-ups throughout the city, at places like Modern Nostalgia, the Winter Market at Horsefeathers, and the Larkinville Ice Festival. Now, they will soon be occupying a highly-visible downtown location along the recently renovated Genesee Block, just off of Main Street and near Raclettes.

More on Overwinter from their webpage:

We’ll keep things short and sweet: we decided to roast coffee because we didn’t feel like there was enough good coffee being roasted locally and well, just in general. We want to bridge the great divide that exists in the coffee industry: we want to bring amazing coffee to everyone and we don’t want it to be a secret.

Get Connected: Overwinter Coffee, 716.241.9789