Whiskey lovers, here’s your chance to get up close and personal with the blending process. On Saturday, February 24, Black Button Distilling is hosting a whiskey blending class, which is being taught by Black Button Owner and Head Distiller, Jason Barrett. This particular class is limited to 12 seats, but don’t fear, if you don’t make the cut this time, there will always be more opportunities to participate in hands-on distilling activities.
Black Button is one of Buffalo’s newest distilleries. Hailing from Rochester, the distillery opened a second location (tasting room) on Swan Street in downtown Buffalo (learn more). Participants in the “Blend your own Whiskey Class” will get to take home a 375ml bottle of whiskey that they blended during the session. Now, how cool is that?
Blend your own Whiskey Class!
Black Button Distilling – Buffalo Tasting Room
149 Swan Street, Buffalo, NY 14203
Saturday, February 24, 2018
2:00pm
Duration: 1-1½ hours
Cost/Person: $65