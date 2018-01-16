Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Blend your own Whiskey Class!

0 Comments

Whiskey lovers, here’s your chance to get up close and personal with the blending process. On Saturday, February 24, Black Button Distilling is hosting a whiskey blending class, which is being taught by Black Button Owner and Head Distiller, Jason Barrett. This particular class is limited to 12 seats, but don’t fear, if you don’t make the cut this time, there will always be more opportunities to participate in hands-on distilling activities. 

Black Button is one of Buffalo’s newest distilleries. Hailing from Rochester, the distillery opened a second location (tasting room) on Swan Street in downtown Buffalo (learn more).  Participants in the “Blend your own Whiskey Class” will get to take home a 375ml bottle of whiskey that they blended during the session. Now, how cool is that?

Blend your own Whiskey Class!

Black Button Distilling – Buffalo Tasting Room

149 Swan Street, Buffalo, NY 14203

Saturday, February 24, 2018

2:00pm

Duration: 1-1½ hours

Cost/Person: $65

Click here for tickets

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments