Rochester’s first grain to glass craft distillery made its way to Buffalo this past summer. Black Button Distilling, located at 149 Swan Street is a combination of a cocktail lounge and bottle shop. Patrons have the option to purchase various spirits such as gin, bourbon, vodka, or moonshine, and can even treat themselves to Apple Pie Moonshine Exfoliating Scrub or Bourbon Cream Coffee Infused Lip Balm.
The distillery also sells Apple Moonshine BBQ Sauce, Bloody Mary Mix, and Bourbon Barrel Aged Maple Syrup. They offer all sorts of cocktails from bourbon cream and root beer to a simple old fashioned with whiskey and sugar cubes.
Owner and head distiller Jason Barrett founded the distillery in June of 2012. Barrett grew up in a manufacturing environment; as a child, he would go to his grandfather’s factory where they provided men’s suit buttons. But Barrett didn’t follow the footsteps of his grandfather – he wound up taking an interest in distilled spirits. He started out making beer in his kitchen, and originally considered opening a brewery.
“I realized the process of making beer and whiskey were similar with some nuanced differences. Once I realized you could make whiskey, I never made beer again,” he said.
After completing a Masters Distilling Certificate, Barrett decided to open up shop, first in his hometown of Rochester and eventually decided to head west to Buffalo to be a part of a neighboring community.
“We’ve been tinkering with a couple of products to make it Buffalo specific. We want to connect with consumers and build the whole market by being a part of the community.”
The distillery also has a pop up shop at the Broadway Market on “Saturdays and various times of the year.” You can also find them at other farmer’s markets on Elmwood, and in Niagara Falls. Folks can become a member as well. By joining now through December 31, you can purchase a Coaster Club Membership and a friend can get a second membership at half off. Black Button Distillery is located in the Apartments at the Hub building in
Black Button Distilling | 149 Swan Street | Buffalo, New York 14203 | (716) 507-4590 | Facebook