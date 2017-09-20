Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Take Three: Seneca One Plans Revised

Douglas Jemal’s plans for Seneca One have shifted again. A four-story building proposed for the complex’s eastern plaza has been scrapped due to complications of needing to obtain City approvals to construct an elevator shaft within the City-owned parking garage underneath the building. Jemal is now proposing a one-story building and retail kiosks for the plaza.  Washington, DC-based Antunovich Associates is designing the project.  The Planning Board will review the plans on Monday.

Details on the proposed changes are outlined in the Application to the Board:

  • Proposed Four-Story Building to Become One Story.  The Phase 2 Site Plan proposed a four-story, mixed-use building to be built adjacent to the east side of the Tower. That four-story building will now be an approximately 8,000 square foot one-story building devoted exclusively to retail. There will also be a covered walkway between this one-story building and the Tower to protect visitors from the elements.

  • Construction of Seven Retail Kiosks.  Seven small retail kiosks now will be constructed on the east side of the plaza. Each of these kiosks will measure approximately 434 square feet.

  • Slight Reduction in Size of One-Story Building.  The size of the one-story retail building proposed in the Phase 2 Site Plan and located in the northeast corner of the Plaza will be reduced from approximately 4,000 square feet to approximately 3,500 square feet.

  • Apartments to Third and Fourth Floor of South Annex Building.  The Phase 2 Site Plan placed a food court and kitchen on the third and fourth floors of the south Annex Building. The third and fourth floors of the south Annex Building will now be residential apartments. As the apartments planned for the upper floors of the former four-story building are to be eliminated in the Amended Plans, this addition of apartments to the third and fourth floor of the south annex building will not result in an increase in the total number of apartments at the Site. In fact, the Amended Plans contain 137 apartments at the Site, down from 142 apartments in the original Phase 2 Site Plan.

 

  • Exterior Changes.  The materials and design of the exterior of the two one-story buildings (formerly a four-story and one-story building) continue to be high quality, but have been altered to provide for a more transparent, modern look.

  • SpongebobOnYoShirt-Lookin Boy

    Soooo what will happen to the area once the frigid snowy winters hit? Especially with the wind gusts around the tower? Nobody’s going to want to be around there.. Why can’t we have nice things like 4 story (or higher) buildings in this city? I think this new plan is a big step down. I’m happy he wants to get moving as soon as possible but still. Sad.

    • Mr. B

      “Soooo what will happen to the area once the frigid snowy winters hit? Especially with the wind gusts around the tower?”

      That is why

      “There will also be a covered walkway between this one-story building and the Tower to protect visitors from the elements.”

      #RIF

      .

      • Matthew Moje

        Also, not mentioned in this article but mentioned in others are the wind screens that they will be placing in certain spots around the plaza

    • No_Illusions

      Which is why they’re installing Wind screens?

  • RichardSmehlik

    You wonder if the reason for scrapping the 4 story apartment building is truly because of the needed elevator shaft vs the possibility there is a lack of demand for the apartments. I guess we will never know

    • Why would there be a lack of demand for residential? Downtown residential is slowly becoming maxed out, people want to be near Canalside and work. It only makes sense, and if that 201 Ellicott grocery store ever takes off, then that will increase demand as well.

    • Matthew Moje

      Buffalo news explained it better. He wants to get construction going and get this building back online. To wait for approval and clear the red tape from the city to put in the elevator could take years.

  • Johnny Pizza

    Slowly this project is starting to worry me. Not a single tenant announcement. He bought the building for like $15 per SF. That’s less than the annual rent per SF for that type of office space. Perhaps he is finding out exactly what all the local developers realized the moment HSBC announced they were leaving the tower.

    • RichardSmehlik

      it needs a TON of CapEx to bring it up to mondern day standard to attarct tenants.

      We all no it won’t come form tenants currently in Buffalo, so how many companies are moving to Buffalo to hire 100s of people without major State Incentives?

      • Randy503

        He bought the building so cheaply he need only rent out the area he is developing and then the top floor, and he will make a profit. So I’ve been told.

        As for the rest, he can always mothball that until there is demand, and then slowly rehab as he rents it out.

  • UrbanLove

    This guy is a maverick and risk-taker. I’m no longer concerned.
    I like the kiosk concept…a lot.

  • PaulBuffalo

    It’s a big visual improvement that better complements the existing building.

  • I hope, with the retail building, they subdivide to 4 – 2k sq ft. storefronts.