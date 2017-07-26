Jemal Modifies and Adds to Plans for Seneca One Project

Jemal Seneca LLC is tweaking plans for redevelopment of the Seneca One complex at Main and Seneca streets. The modification involves the addition of two new buildings on the eastern plaza including a four-story building that will contain 10,900 square feet of retail space and 42 apartments. Changes have also been made to the planned wind screens and number of apartments in the first phase of development that involves renovating the complex’s annexes at the base of the tower. Planned exteriors have also been modified.

From the Project Application:

The Project contains several minor modifications to the previously approved Phase 1 site plan. These changes include the replacement of the previously approved one story retail building with the now proposed four-story mixed use building, the elimination of the proposed bridge over Main Street, and modifications to the landscaping plans to preserve more of the existing landscaping design. In addition, the previously approved wind wall at the northwest corner of the tower is to be reduced from four stories to approximately 20 feet in height.

The facade of the Tower and Annex Buildings has also been modified to present a cleaner, more stream-lined look by making greater use of glass and a white stucco finish. Finally, there will now be 100 apartments in the Annex Buildings instead of the 183 apartments stated in the previously approved Phase 1 site plan. The space that was formerly dedicated to apartments on the third and fourth floor of the south Annex Building will now be retail while the existing mechanical penthouse level of the Annex Buildings will house mechanical equipment.

The Project is the next phase of the Developer’s Seneca One Redevelopment Project which involves the redevelopment of the vacant 1.2 million square foot office complex into a mixed use ‘Live/Work/Play’ development. The current action involves Phase 2 of the redevelopment program which includes two new buildings that will be constructed on the Plaza level of the complex in the northeast quadrant of the Site. A new four story mixed use building will sit adjacent to the east of the Tower, and a single story retail building will be located near the corner of Washington and Seneca Street. The four-story mixed use building’s ground level will be approximately 10,900 square feet of retail space, and the three remaining levels will consist of 42 apartments.

At the Plaza level, collaborative design efforts will continue to enhance the pedestrian experience throughout the Site. To encourage pedestrian, bike, and vehicular traffic closer to the existing and new buildings, a new access drive is to be constructed on the northwestern Plaza (an access drive on the northeastern Plaza was approved by the Planning Board in conjunction with the Phase 1 site plan review).

Additionally, a wind canopy will be installed covering the area between the Tower and the Annex Buildings. The canopy will run from each wind wall to the bottom of the third floor walkway connecting the Tower and the south Annex Building and will not cross over the top of the Metro line on Main Street. Nevertheless, the Developer will coordinate with the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority to ensure there is no interference with the Metro. The canopy will be bookended by two wind walls approximately twenty feet in height which will be located at the northwest corner of the Tower and at the southwest corner of the four-story retail building.

The Planning Board will review the project changes on Monday.