Gardening in the buff…

Today is the day that countless people around the world are participating in World Naked Gardening Day (WNGD). While the weather in Buffalo might not be conducive for this outdoor activity on this rainy day, there might be a few people braving the elements. If nothing else, naked gardeners are holed up inside their houses, dreaming of being outside sporting nothing more than a set of garden shears. Others might be tending to their indoor flowers and plants, watering away in a state of au natural bliss.
We recently learned that Buffalonians have an above average interest in the pastime of naked gardening. Apparently this city ranks #2 in Google searches pertaining to the carefree activity. Buffalo also has also recently developed a fascination with another nude-oriented event – World Naked Bike Ride. Over the last couple of years, the event has become a highly anticipated affair. This year, the event is taking place (around the world) on Saturday, June 24.
In the meantime, we hope that you’ve found your own place in the sun, on this rather dreary day. After all, there’s nothing like stripping down to the buff, and digging around in the dirt, to boost one’s spirits!
Thanks to Urban Roots Community Garden Center for many of the fun gardening accessories featured in these photos, which were taken by Luke Copping.