Buffalo is #2 for interest in World Naked Gardening Day

Who would have thunk? Buffalo is ranked #2 for interest in World Naked Gardening Day, according to Austin, Texas-based LawnStarter’s review of Google Trends data. John Egan, Editor in Chief of LawnStarter, posted a blog piece about the 10 US Cities That Are Most Curious About World Naked Gardening Day, and lo and behold Buffalo ranked super high on the list. After posting on gardening the blog, John reached out to BRO to share the news. “Based on our review of Google Trends data, Buffalo is #2 in the nation for interest in World Naked Gardening Day, which this year falls on May 6,” he said.
Hmmmm, OK Buffalo, what haven’t you been telling us? It’s one thing to be the proud title holder of the country’s largest garden walk, but we never thought that an ancillary title of this nature would follow suit. World Naked Gardening Day always falls on the first Saturday in May. We will be checking the weather forecasts and breaking out the binoculars… in order to provide you with up to the minute updates of course!