Buffalo is #2 for interest in World Naked Gardening Day

4 Comments

Who would have thunk? Buffalo is ranked #2 for interest in World Naked Gardening Day, according to Austin, Texas-based LawnStarter’s review of Google Trends data. John Egan, Editor in Chief of LawnStarter, posted a blog piece about the 10 US Cities That Are Most Curious About World Naked Gardening Day, and lo and behold Buffalo ranked super high on the list. After posting on gardening the blog, John reached out to BRO to share the news. “Based on our review of Google Trends data, Buffalo is #2 in the nation for interest in World Naked Gardening Day, which this year falls on May 6,” he said. 

Hmmmm, OK Buffalo, what haven’t you been telling us? It’s one thing to be the proud title holder of the country’s largest garden walk, but we never thought that an ancillary title of this nature would follow suit. World Naked Gardening Day always falls on the first Saturday in May. We will be checking the weather forecasts and breaking out the binoculars… in order to provide you with up to the minute updates of course!

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

  • Mr. B

    “10 US Cities That Are Most Curious About World Naked Gardening Day”

    Does “Most Curious” about an event equal “large participation” in said event?

    If not, this ranking doesn’t mean a whole lot . . .

    .

    • Michael DiPasquale

      And if there were a “large participation”? What would that mean?

  • foreverbflo

    im in!!!!

  • ITakeAcidAndIVote

    Too many mosquitos in my garden for this