Buffalo is #2 for interest in World Naked Gardening Day

Here is how we go for good, together. Join leaders from the business, nonprofit and academic worlds for a day of no-excuses action, interaction and collaboration focused on social innovation and entrepreneurship. Learn best practices from organizations that are changing the way business and goodness intersect and hear from nonprofits leading the way at this ‘unconference’ that won’t leave you bored behind a table.

We’ll talk about making moves, making connections and making a difference. Ready…set…see you there.

Your Speakers

• Seth Godin (keynote speaker): Best-selling author of “Tribes,” “Purple Cow,” “Linchpin,” “Meatball Sundae” and more

• J.P. and Ulla Bak: Founders, Bak USA

• Numerous mission-driven organizations and leaders

You Will:

• Develop skills to be a better leader

• Cultivate ideas to do well by doing good

• Make connections for today and tomorrow

• Learn best practices from the business world and the social sector

• Meet nonprofits leading the way

• Listen to ideas at a nonprofit pitch competition immediately following the conference

Hosted by the UB School of Management’s Center for Leadership and Organizational Effectiveness (CLOE), in collaboration with the UB School of Social Work and Blackstone LaunchPad at UB.

Presenting Sponsors

• Buffalo Jewish Federation

• John R. Oishei Foundation

• The Martin Group

• UB School of Management Alumni Association

Special Thanks

• Partnership for the Public Good

• Next Generation United, an initiative of United Way of Buffalo and Erie County

All tickets include a copy of Seth Godin’s best-selling book, “Tribes”

To learn more or register, contact CLOE at mgt-cloe@buffalo.edu or 716-645-2355, or visit http://mgt.buffalo.edu/cloe2017.