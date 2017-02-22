Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Big Reveal: Hofbrauhaus heading to Scott Street

Hofbrauhaus Buffalo has shifted from Canalside to nearby Scott Street according to a post on its Facebook page.  It apparently will occupy a building owned by James T. Sandoro located at 190 Scott Street across from Lofts @ Elk Terminal and The Fairmont mixed-use complex.  More information is expected later today.

Restaurateur Kevin Townsell has been working on plans to bring the German beerhall to Buffalo for some time.  Most recently, it was to anchor a new building to be constructed by Benderson Development on the south end of the Donovan Block at Canalside.  Infrastructure issues have delayed that building and recently a rumor surfaced that Ruth’s Chris steakhouse is eyeing the location for a restaurant.

  • Let Buffalo Rise

    woof

  • Tyler

    Still cool!