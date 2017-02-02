Report: Ruth’s Chris Eyes Donovan Block

Buffalo Business First is reporting that Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse is in discussions with Benderson Development and the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation about opening a restaurant in a long-planned building at Main and Scott streets. The structure at the south end of the Donovan Block had been eyed by Hofbrauhaus and has been delayed due to infrastructure constraints.

Business First has the details:

Sources said the Winter Park, Fla.-based chain is considering the proposed multi-story building eyed for a vacant Scott Street parcel between HarborCenter’s 716 Sports Bar and Benderson Development Co.’s One Canalside Building. The parcel is owned by Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp., which has been negotiating with Benderson about a development on the site.

The location doesn’t appear to fit the demographics Ruth’s typically looks for but Canalside, sports venues, the casino, and other attractions may be enough of a draw for Ruth’s to take advantage of.

Population

200,000 within 5 miles

Median Household Income

$100,000 or better within 5 miles

Trade Area

Concentration of upper-end expense account hotels, upscale retail, office, and wealthy residential base

Traffic Count

Minimum of 30,000 cars per day

Size

9,000 – 10,000 sq. ft. / one-story building or footprint

Parking

130-140 exclusive parking spaces

Valet

With convenient access

Ruth’s Chris was started in New Orleans in 1965. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants. Today, there are more than 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak Houses, including 20 international franchisee-owned restaurants in Mexico, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Tokyo, Aruba, Canada and Dubai. The closest restaurant is in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

No word on the status of Hofbrauhaus but it would make a good anchor tenant for Seneca One Plaza.