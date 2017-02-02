Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Report: Ruth’s Chris Eyes Donovan Block

42 Comments

Buffalo Business First is reporting that Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse is in discussions with Benderson Development and the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation about opening a restaurant in a long-planned building at Main and Scott streets. The structure at the south end of the Donovan Block had been eyed by Hofbrauhaus and has been delayed due to infrastructure constraints.

Business First has the details:

Sources said the Winter Park, Fla.-based chain is considering the proposed multi-story building eyed for a vacant Scott Street parcel between HarborCenter’s 716 Sports Bar and Benderson Development Co.’s One Canalside Building. The parcel is owned by Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp., which has been negotiating with Benderson about a development on the site.

The location doesn’t appear to fit the demographics Ruth’s typically looks for but Canalside, sports venues, the casino, and other attractions may be enough of a draw for Ruth’s to take advantage of.

Population
200,000 within 5 miles
Median Household Income
$100,000 or better within 5 miles
Trade Area
Concentration of upper-end expense account hotels, upscale retail, office, and wealthy residential base
Traffic Count
Minimum of 30,000 cars per day
Size
9,000 – 10,000 sq. ft. / one-story building or footprint
Parking
130-140 exclusive parking spaces
Valet
With convenient access

Ruth’s Chris was started in New Orleans in 1965. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants. Today, there are more than 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak Houses, including 20 international franchisee-owned restaurants in Mexico, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Tokyo, Aruba, Canada and Dubai.  The closest restaurant is in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

No word on the status of Hofbrauhaus but it would make a good anchor tenant for Seneca One Plaza.

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
  • Dan_Blather

    OMG IT’S A CHAAAAAAAAAAIN!

    Seriously, Ruth’s Chris is one of the big “everywhere but Upstate New York” restaurant chains. Unlike many higher-end national chains, they’re choosing Buffalo, not Rochester, for their first venture in a Thruway city. Downtown Buffalo, not out-by-Maple-Road-in-Amherst Buffalo. It’s a good indicator for the future of downtown.

    • BeatHarvard

      Agree with this. There’s nothing inherently wrong with chains, in fact a mix of well-known and high quality chain restaurants adds a lot to a growing commercial district like Canalside.

      • eagercolin

        There is something inherently wrong with chains. They’re owned by people who live far away, so that portion of the proceeds that finds its way into the owner’s pocket ends up leaving the area.

        • Johnny Pizza

          I hope you’re being sarcastic. If Lloyd Taco Factories keep getting more popular and they open other locations in other cities will they suddenly become a crappy place to eat?

          • eagercolin

            You’ll notice that I never said anything about chains being crappy places to eat. What I said was that they funnel money out of town that would otherwise stay had the business been locally owned.

        • Dan_Blather

          Too bad very few restaurant owners in Buffalo sought the desire to open more locations, or expand their presence beyond the region.

          If Buffalonian restaurateurs were a bit more ambitious, maybe some of the proceeds from the millions of chicken wings Americans eat every day would be finding its way to the Niagara Frontier, instead of Columbus or Atlanta. If Buffalo-style pizza is so awesome, why hasn’t anyone spread the love beyond the region, like the many Detroit-area pizzeria owners who became millionaires or billionaires by looking beyond Southeast Michigan? Will some upstart Columbus-based chain cash in on Buffalo-style pizza before we do?

          Don’t get me started on how it’s impossible to find craft beers from Buffalo beyond Erie and Niagara counties, thanks to the “for us by us stay small and authentic” mindset. When I take a six-pack of Rusty Chain, 12 Gates IPA, or whatever back with me to Ithaca, I feel like a 1970s-era Coors bootlegger.

      • Chris Ostrander

        I think it adds a certain level of value in the sense that out of town visitors can identify with known names in an entertainment district like this. That isn’t to say that the entire area should be chains, but I think that when you have some familiarity mixed in with local businesses you’ll be more likely to keep visitors there.

  • jonny99

    Also might have something to do with their biggest national competitor, Morton’s, looking downtown. Western Door, Sear, Chophouse, Ruths Chris, Morton’s/EB Greens…I think we will be covered.

    • BeatHarvard

      Where did you hear that Morton’s was looking downtown?

      • Bludog

        The Hyatt

  • jonny99

    So HB Haus is stalled by infrastructure issues, but Ruth’s Chris may be eyed for development? Is the development stalled or not?

    • Who knows. Same parcel, is it not?
      There still lies the “problem” beneath the land of the mess of wires, so they say. Truth? Alternative facts? Who knows.

    • MWood

      It’s a web of utilities on that plot and the “stall’ is just the hesitation of who will to pay to untangle that web, RC may pay a higher lease than HBH.

    • Chris Ostrander

      There was a small blurb in TBN around the new year that an alternative site in the Cobblestone District is being eyed for Hofbrauhaus since the utility relocation is still being held up

  • Good & bad. Check out the prices for Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse in Niagara Falls, Ontario.
    Some steaks cost over $100. Somebody posted a bill for two that came out to well over $200. Any sides like fries & salads are separate. I like how someone else wants to come to Canalside, but not for an average very very overpriced steakhouse.

    • buffalogirl2012

      Ruth’s Chris appeals to tourists who for some reason don’t mind spending $100 on a steak. I doubt Buffalo residents will be choosing it over our many great local options, but hey if it makes Buffalo look better to tourists, great.

      • Yea…. takes just a tiny bit of research to find out they’re very so-so. The one in NF, Ontario lures you in with some offers from other venues like a $70.00 voucher. When that doesn’t even pay for a single steak meal, you know you’re going to be paying out your nose. Even converted to American dollars, it’s still expensive.

        • LongGoneeee

          LOL. You realize that most steak houses, especially the higher end ones, don’t serve ‘meals’…. Sides are always done family style. No offense but this says more about you than the steak house.

          • If I want the best steak… I’d rather get a decent custom cut at the store for a FRACTION of the cost, season it to perfection at home, and throw it on the grill. Better than forking 1/5th of a THOUSAND dollars just for a goddamn meal for two with substandard food.

          • Johnny Pizza

            Sure, you can cook a better steak yet they are the one’s operating 150 steak houses and you’re spending your time complaining about steak prices on a local blog newspaper. Sureeee………..

          • …because I’m just cooking for 1 to 4 people.

          • grovercleveland

            then dont go there.

      • LongGoneeee

        Ruth’s Chris appeals to many more people than tourists. Yes, a Prime 40oz Porterhouse for two can cost over $100. Honestly, if a steakhouse is not serving Prime or dry aged cuts…you’re doing it wrong.

        But the thing about Ruth’s Chris that appeals to many is their consistency. Consistency in service and consistency in the food. It’s not Del Frisco’s Double Eagle in NYC but it’s also not a local chop house where the product and service is all over the board. How many times have you gotten excited for the $25 Ribeye special and were served a skinny and grizzle filled cut of meat with some cheap sides. If that’s your thing…more power to ya.

        Honestly, it’s much better to treat yourself and a date to a $250 dinner less frequently than going out more often and getting a worse cut of beef and below average service. Sure you got out for $75 but was it really worth it?

        Also, Ruth’s Chris sells $80 for $100 at Costco…so factor that in.

    • HwA

      $100/person for a good steakhouse is not outrageous. That’s not what you’ll pay for a fish fry, but a good cut of steak, plus sides and drinks, and $100 is reasonable. And at most steakhouses, sides are separate. This is pretty standard.

    • Slu

      This just in, not everyone is poor.

      • This also just in… who the hell wants to fork over a hundred bucks for a sub-standard steak when there’s much MUCH better places around WNY for half the cost, if not, more…
        I heard SEAR wasn’t all that great, but insanely expensive. Best local steak in the area would probably be Russel’s.

        • Bob

          Compare the menus. Russel’s is similarly priced – if not more expensive – certainly not “half the cost.” Not to mention they’re not even remotely near each other so the comparison is useless, anyways.

          Of course sides cost extra; it’s a steakhouse, not Applebees. If you think freakin Ruth’s Chris is expensive then definitely never go to a steakhouse outside of WNY.

          Yes, Ruth’s Chris is a mediocre, mid-tier chain, but these are the types of places Buffalo couldn’t even dream of attracting a decade ago. Don’t see why someone would pooh-pooh it. Gotta walk before you learn to run.

          • Russell’s:
            Porterhouse 28oz. – $59
            Ruth’s Steakhouse (NF, ONT)
            Porterhouse: $155 (CN).

            Yea, they aren’t half the cost… they almost a third of the cost.

          • Bob

            You’re quoting Ruth’s Porterhouse for Two – congrats on proving my point. Russel’s porterhouse $59 x 2 = $118. Ruth’s porterhouse for 2 $155CN=$118.89 USD. How much closer in cost do you need two things to be? Great job showing how wrong you are, buddy. Glad you skipped over the meat (see what I did there?) of my comment in order to do that.

        • Johnny Pizza

          “This also just in… who the hell wants to fork over a hundred bucks for a sub-standard steak ”
          Apparently the thousands and thousands of guests who eat at a Ruth’s Chris Steak House on a daily basis at one of their 150 worldwide locations.

          • You could use the same analogy “who the hell would want to eat at McDonalds crap food just because its a dollar for a burger”
            ….apparently the millions of guests who eat at a daily basis at McDonalds.

            Doesn’t change the fact that they’re overpriced for what they offer.

        • Mark Mitschow

          One of the beauties of capitalism is that assuming the venture is privately funded I don’t have to worry about their pricing. If they’re too expensive for the area they will simply go out of business and someone else will take the spot. In the meantime, the fact that high end out of town chains like Morton’s and Ruth’s are attracted to downtown Buffalo is a very healthy sign……

  • TrueStoryBflo

    Sure beats a McDonald’s. Welcome to the neighborhood. I trust they’ll make this a worth while project for the city.

  • Ivan Putski Jr

    It took awhile but Buffalo has finally made it. We are now a legit city….not just some dingy outpost people pass through on their way to Niagara Falls. Feeling extra proud today. Chest out

  • Bludog

    This is good news….Some tourists and people love and live by chains, no matter if its restaurants, hotels, stores etc…This and the new Mortons will be somewhat of a draw for a little while, while people get used to the New Buffalo..Suburbanites will come to the city for these as well…its all good..

    New Steak houses coming or just opened…Sear, Mortons, Buffalo Creek Casino steak house, maybe Ruth Cris…Keep the momentum coming…

    • BuffyBengals18

      Where is this new Morton’s you speak of?

      • Bludog

        EB Greens space

  • UrbanLove

    stupid, bush league, everywhere’s-ville. And, Benderson should not be able to develop another schlock suburban building on this site.

    • Johnny Pizza

      You realize that every chain started as a single location? And that single location did so well that they figured hey let’s do another one and bring a product or service that people love to other people. And didn’t Benderson develop the new Marriott downtown? That’s a pretty urban looking project.

  • BuffaLife

    Awesome! Let’s go! Very excited about the potential for national/local retail development at Canalside and Seneca One.

  • Nicholas Fiume

    This is a good sign for downtown.

    Acknowledge the preference by many for locally grown businesses vs. chains – but that Buffalo now meets the criteria for national chains is a positive sign for filling future store fronts.

    On the infrastructure issues – a Hofbrauhaus is typically a much larger footprint than a Ruths Chris and almost always on a single floor. Ruths Chris is smaller and aims for a more intimate setting, so easier to chop up space differently – may be better able to work around the problem areas on the site.

    On Ruth’s Chris’s potential customers, the most important drivers are likely the opening of Marriott and Hilton branded hotels downtown in recent years. You’ll note Ruths Chris identified “upper-end expense account hotels” as a key criteria. Most consultants and higher-end business travelers form a strong allegiance to either Hilton or Marriott – accumulating points and status at those hotels is an important perk for people who travel often, and, up until a few years ago there were NO Marriotts downtown, and really only a Hampton Inn on the Hilton side (which, while nice, is on the lower end of the Hilton spectrum). Many business travelers in Buffalo would choose to stay out by the airport or at the Marriott in Amherst even if working downtown. With the Hilton Garden Inn in the old National Fuel building, the Embassy Suites in the Avant, and the new-build Courtyard Marriott and Marriott Harbor Center, a lot of that corporate travel business (and the expense accounts to buy $100 steaks) are coming downtown.

  • Christopher Caughell

    Is this stand alone or will this be part of a multi-story development where Ruth’s Chris is the anchor? I’d imagine that it would be easy to fit some office space/condo/apartments into the space as well. Would seem like a waste of space to just have a stand alone restaurant surrounded by multi story buildings.