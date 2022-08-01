WNY SOUNDSTAGE | Music + Event Round-up, August 2022

WNY Soundstage Music Venue Round-up will be published at the beginning of each month and will feature local comedians, as well as touring artists who are performing at local independently-owned venues. We invite local music and comedy venues to to notify us of events that they have coming up by emailing events@buffalorising.com

Buffalo

Artpark – 450 South 4th St., Lewiston, NY 14092 | 716-754-4375

Aug 1 – Khruangbin: Space Walk Tour

Aug 3 – Sad Summer Festival

Aug 9 – Elvis Costello & the Imposters

Aug 10 – Ziggy Marley: A Live Tribute to His Father

Aug 16 – Backroads Blues Festival

Aug 18 – Brantley Gilbert

Aug 23 – Dispatch & O.A.R. Summer Tour 2022

Aug 31 – Boy George & Culture Club

Babeville – 341 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-3835

Aug 2 – Daniel Champagne

Aug 5 – Melissa Ferrick

Aug 12 – Bottler w/ with Starship Brigade and denzelworldpeace (Rescheduled)

Aug 16 – Silver Arrow Band

Aug 31 – Myriam Gendron

Buffalo Ironworks – 49 Illinois St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-200-1893

Aug 4 – A Tribute to Prince featuring Universal Phunk

Aug 5 – 90’s Rockfest

Aug 9 – Baked Shrimp

Aug 11 – Popa Chubby

Aug 13 – Little Stranger w/ Joe Samba

Aug 17 – Neal Francis

Aug 19 – Buffalo’s Women’s Indie Night – Sad Girl Summer feat Grace Greenan, Marina Laurendi & Tuesday Nite!

Aug 20 – Paul Cauthen

Aug 24 – Jake Miller – The 8 Tattoos Tour w/ special guests Yam Haus & Hariz

Aug 27 – Silent Disco

Aug 31 – ¡MAYDAY! and WAX – Do America Tour

Buffalo Riverworks – 359 Ganson St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-342-2292

Aug 7 – VegFest WNY

Aug 13 – ESW’s 20th Anniversary Celebration

Aug 15 – Riverworks Summer Adventure Camp

Buffalo Waterfront/Canalside

Aug 13 – Drumwork Fest

Darien Lake Amphitheater – 9993 Alleghany Rd, Darien Center, NY 14040

Aug 14 – Outlaw ft: Willie Nelson, ZZ Top, Zach Bryan, Charlie Crockett & More

Aug 20 – Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert

Aug 25 – Wiz Khalifa and Logic: Vinyl Verse Tour 2022

Aug 27 – Jason Aldean: Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour 2022

Gratwick Park – Thursdays on the Water

Aug 4 – Opener – Seven Day Faith, Headliner – Filter

Aug 11 – Country Night Opener- 90 West, Headliner – Fried Chicken

Aug 18 – Two sets of Dave Matthews Band Tribute

Aug 25 – Opener – Stealing, Headliner – That 80’s Hair Band

Helium Comedy Club – 30 Mississippi St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-853-1211

Aug 2-9 – 2022 Buffalo’s Funniest – Semi Final Round

Aug 4 – Doogie Horner

Aug 5-7 – Lavell Crawford

Aug 10 – Maddy Smith

Aug 11-13 – Big Jay Oakerson

Aug 18 – Teachers Night Out With Gaspare Randazzo

Aug 19-21 – Luenell

Aug 23 – Nick Colletti

Aug 24 – Dave Stone & Ryan Singer

Aug 25-27 – Josh Blue

Aug 28 – Steve Hofstetter

Aug 29 – Doug Stanhope

Aug 31 – Bored Teachers

Jack Rabbit – 1010 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222 | 716-381-9596

Aug 2 – Bidwell Concert After Party with Ed Wyner’s 90’s Band

Aug 5 – Dave Miller and the Other Sinners / Tyler Westcott Band

Aug 6 – Tony Derosa (Brunch), Orange Corner/Ancient Spaceship

Aug 21 – LIVE Music 90s Brunch with Ed Wyner

Kleinhans Music Hall – 3 Symphony Circle, Buffalo, NY 14201| 716-885-5000

Aug 14 – Louis CK

Larkin Square – 745 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210 | 716-362-2665

Aug 3 – Zuri Appleby & Curtis Lovell

Aug 10 – Miller & Other Sinners

Aug 17 – Alex McArthur Sings Stevie Wonder

Aug 24 – Grosh & Guests

Aug 31 – Brothers for Life: A Tribute to Jerry Livingston

M&T Bank’s Plaza Event Series – 1 M&T Plaza, 345 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203

Aug 2 – Colleen Williams & the Bobby Jones Trio

Aug 3 – Caribbean Extravaganza

Aug 4 – Terry Buchwald’s Tribute to Elvis

Aug 9 – Ramblin Lou Family Band

Aug 10 – Will Holton

Aug 11 – AllyKat

Aug 16 – Taylor Made Jazz

Aug 17 – The Tommy Z Band

Aug 18 – LiTHIUM

Mohawk Place – 47 E Mohawk St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-855-3931

Aug 1 – Comedy Improv at the Buffalo Infringement Festival

Aug 2 – 96 Bitter Beings (ft. Deron Miller, former front-man of CKY)

Aug 3 – A Gathering Of Voices

Aug 5 – Buffalo Infringement Festival 2022 Celebrates National Work Like a Dog Day

Aug 6 – Buffalo Infringement Festival ’22: The Dark, The Dreary, and the Downcast

Aug 7 – The Stolen

Aug 8 – D.C. area singer/songwriter Eli Lev, with Tyler Westcott, Bryan Williams

Aug 10 – Starjuice Tour Kickoff

Aug 11 – Flatfoot 56

Aug 12 – Tsunami Tsurprise Release Show ft. TWMSO & The Wired Band

Aug 13 – RAGE FEST 2022

Aug 14 – The Toasters: 4 Decades In Ska with Special Guest Mephiskapheles, plus The Abruptors and Dead Lounge

Aug 17 – Sincere Engineer / Covey

Aug 18 – Wylie Something and Affliction, Ex-Pat, Dogs in Stereo

Aug 21 – The Convalescence, Vulcan, & More

Aug 22 – ’68

Aug 24 – Dragged Under

Aug 26 – Famous Last Words

Nietzsche’s – 248 Allen St, Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-886-8539

Aug 3 – Buffalo Infringement Festival 2022 – Songwriters Showcase

Aug 4 – No Vacancy / So Today / Glass Bird

Aug 5 – Buffalo Infringement Festival 2022: National Fringe Day

Aug 6 – Loaded & Gorgeous / Cypher

Aug 7 – Buffalo Infringement Festival 2022 Closing Ceremony

Aug 10 – Adam Bronstein Trio

Aug 11 – Til Death Do We Party feat. Space Wolves, Pine Fever, west ferry and more

Aug 12 – Canetis / Johnny Hat & the Mess / tuesday nite / Bryan Dubay

Aug 13 – Darsombra / Chloroform / Wickermen / shapesrepeat

Aug 17 – The Lindsey Holland Quintet

Aug 18 – Nuke Fun / Jupiter Trolley / Partners on Shanley

Aug 19 – Lazlo Hollyfeld / Jungle Steve / Peter Latona

Aug 20 – Deadwolf / Harmonica Lewinski / Tiny the Dream

Aug 26 – Ancient Spaceship / Aircraft

Aug 31 – Addisyn Logan / Sabrina Trueheart / Kira Zappy

PAUSA Art House – 17 Wadsworth St., Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-697-9075

Aug 5 – Matt Michaud Quintet

Aug 6 – A Night of Latin Fusion

Aug 11 – Alex McArthur Quintet

Aug 12 – Hot Club of Buffalo

Rapids Theatre – 1711 Main St., Niagara Falls, NY 14305 | 716-205-8925

Aug 13 – Lost and Found

Aug 17 – Will Wood: In Case I Make It Tour

Aug 19 – Filth: The Smoked Out Tour

Rec Room – 79 Chippewa St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-939-1279

Aug 5 – Widowspeak, The Burkharts, Coral Collapse, Live Band Karaoke Emo And Pop Punk Edition

Aug 6 – Lost Like Lions

Aug 12 – Grabbitz

Aug 17 – The Dear Hunter, The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die, Tanner Merritt Of O’Brother

Aug 19 – For Fans Only: Backstreet Boys vs Nsync

Aug 23 – Nascar Aloe

Seneca One Summer Jam – Seneca One West Plaza, Buffalo, NY 14203

Aug 3 – August 3: RNSM

Aug 10 – TBA

Aug 17 – TBA

Aug 24 – TBA

Aug 31 – TBA

Sportsmens Tavern – 326 Amherst St., Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-874-7734

Aug 4 – Wally Sirotich & Moonshine Express

Aug 11 – Jenuine Cello

Aug 14 – Beatle Magic

Aug 17 – Michael Charles

Aug 20 – Painted Birds

Tappo Pizza – 166 Chandler St, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-222-3922

Aug 4 – Deeann Dimeo, Mary Ramsey & Friends

Aug 6 – RNSM

Aug 11 – Elliot Scozzaro Quintet

Aug 12 – J Victor

Aug 13 – Summer Vibes, 90s Party with Mayday

Aug 18 – Dave Hill Group, Banjo Juice Jazz Band,

Aug 19 – Bear the Bronze, DJ Little Italy

Aug 20 – Setlist TV

Aug 21 – Buffalo’s Original Drag Brunch

Aug 25 – Banjo Juice Band

Tonawanda’s Gateway Harbor – Sweeney St North, Tonawanda, NY 14120

Aug 3 – The Release, Thurman Brothers (8pm) Allman Brothers Tribute Band

Aug 10 – Hot Daddy Rocks(6pm), Grand Illusion (8pm) Styx Tribute Band

Aug 17 – All Star Project (6pm), Flipside (8pm)

Aug 24 – A-List (6pm), Nerds Gone Wild (8pm)

Aug 31 – Anatara (6pm), Hit N Run (8pm)

Town Ballroom – 681 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-852-3900

Aug 5 – Drive-By Truckers

Aug 10 – Joyce Manor

Aug 12 – The Emo Night Tour

Aug 17 – Cody Jinks

Aug 19 – The SteelDrivers

Aug 26 – Noche De Verano Sin Ti

Aug 27 – Free Music Party

Aug 28 – Magic City Hippies

Rochester

Flour City Station – 170 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-5745

Aug 4 – Folkfaces

Aug 5 – REMINISCE

Aug 11 – Joe Samba

Aug 12 – SILENT DISCO DANCE OFF

Aug 19 – SOMETHING ELSE – 90s PARTY

Iron Smoke Distillery – 111 Parce Ave, Fairport, NY 14450 – 585-388-7584

Aug 5 – Kris and Corrie, Junkyard Field Trip

Aug 9 – Under the Influence: Eric Carlson’s Half Dead

Aug 11 – Steve Bartolotta’s All Star Jam

Aug 12 – Tyler Norton, Nothing But A Good Time! M80’s

Aug 18 – The Transport

Aug 19 – Gary Rose, The Regular Crowd

Aug 20 – The Breakfast Club

Aug 26 – Fairport Music Festival

Lovin Cup – 300 Park Point Dr, Rochester, NY 14623 – 585-292-9940

Aug 3 – The Prestons

Aug 5 – Shades

Aug 6 – Kitestring w/ The Shut-ins

Aug 12 – WC Edgar

Aug 13 – The Night Owls

Aug 19 – Little Birds

Aug 20 – Aaron DeRuyter & the Confluence

Aug 26 – Head to the Roots

Aug 27 – Jerry Falzone & Liar’s Moon

Aug 31 – The GateSwingers Big Band

Montage Music Hall – 55 Chestnut St & Lawn St., Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-1642

Aug 4 – CROWBAR

Aug 5 – NIGHTMARES

Aug 6 – Letters From New York & Friends

Aug 13 – The SILENCE BROKEN & Friends

Aug 18 – EXTINCTION AD

Aug 19 – Gimme Gimme Disco: A Dance Party Inspired By ABBA

Aug 26 – Blacktop Mojo

Photo City Music Hall – 543 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 – 585-451-0047

Aug 1 – INERTIA, DIVINEX, SASTRUGA, DISSONANT SEEPAGE, WASTED SPACE

Aug 3 – WAR OF THE GARGANTUAS TOUR 2022 – POLYBIUS & DYSPLACER

Aug 4 – INFECTED MUSHROOM – 25TH ANNIVERSARY

Aug 6 – EASE W/ KEETS, ILLEEGUL & CIPRO

Aug 7 – POP PUNK WITH CLEVELAND AVENUE (IL) WSG HOLLOWELL + TBA

Aug 12 – EMORFIK: CHAPTER 2

Aug 13 – MARK FARINA

Aug 17 – SKA NIGHT WITH THE FUSS

Aug 19 – VOICE OF ADDICTION, SODOFF, ON THE CINDER, MASSIVE BLOWOUT

Aug 20 – BEST NIGHT EVER: A DANCE PARTY FROM YOUR WILDEST DREAMS!

Aug 23 – EMO / POP / PUNK WITH OGBERT THE NERD (NJ), PSYOU’REDEAD (BUF), KINDOFKIND (ROC)

Aug 25 – AN EVENING OF SYNTH-POP WITH ORCHARD PARK WSG RYAN FLYNN & DJ KEETS

Silver Lake Twin Drive-In – 7037 Chapman Ave, Perry, NY 14530 – 585-237-3372

Aug 2 – It’s My Party

Aug 9 – Alyssa Trahan

Aug 16 – Biggest Little Band + Full Swing Big Band

Aug 23 – Trilogy + TBA

Aug 30 – Ruby Shooz

