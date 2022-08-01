WNY SOUNDSTAGE | Music + Event Round-up, August 2022

WNY Soundstage Music Venue Round-up will be published at the beginning of each month and will feature local comedians, as well as touring artists who are performing at local independently-owned venues. We invite local music and comedy venues to to notify us of events that they have coming up by emailing events@buffalorising.com
Buffalo
Artpark – 450 South 4th St., Lewiston, NY 14092 | 716-754-4375
Aug 1 – Khruangbin: Space Walk Tour
Aug 3 – Sad Summer Festival
Aug 9 – Elvis Costello & the Imposters
Aug 10 – Ziggy Marley: A Live Tribute to His Father
Aug 16 – Backroads Blues Festival
Aug 18 – Brantley Gilbert
Aug 23 – Dispatch & O.A.R. Summer Tour 2022
Aug 31 – Boy George & Culture Club
Babeville – 341 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-3835
Aug 2 – Daniel Champagne
Aug 5 – Melissa Ferrick
Aug 12 – Bottler w/ with Starship Brigade and denzelworldpeace (Rescheduled)
Aug 16 – Silver Arrow Band
Aug 31 – Myriam Gendron
Buffalo Ironworks – 49 Illinois St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-200-1893
Aug 4 – A Tribute to Prince featuring Universal Phunk
Aug 5 – 90’s Rockfest
Aug 9 – Baked Shrimp
Aug 11 – Popa Chubby
Aug 13 – Little Stranger w/ Joe Samba
Aug 17 – Neal Francis
Aug 19 – Buffalo’s Women’s Indie Night – Sad Girl Summer feat Grace Greenan, Marina Laurendi & Tuesday Nite!
Aug 20 – Paul Cauthen
Aug 24 – Jake Miller – The 8 Tattoos Tour w/ special guests Yam Haus & Hariz
Aug 27 – Silent Disco
Aug 31 – ¡MAYDAY! and WAX – Do America Tour
Buffalo Riverworks – 359 Ganson St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-342-2292
Aug 7 – VegFest WNY
Aug 13 – ESW’s 20th Anniversary Celebration
Aug 15 – Riverworks Summer Adventure Camp
Buffalo Waterfront/Canalside
Aug 13 – Drumwork Fest
Darien Lake Amphitheater – 9993 Alleghany Rd, Darien Center, NY 14040
Aug 14 – Outlaw ft: Willie Nelson, ZZ Top, Zach Bryan, Charlie Crockett & More
Aug 20 – Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert
Aug 25 – Wiz Khalifa and Logic: Vinyl Verse Tour 2022
Aug 27 – Jason Aldean: Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour 2022
Gratwick Park – Thursdays on the Water
Aug 4 – Opener – Seven Day Faith, Headliner – Filter
Aug 11 – Country Night Opener- 90 West, Headliner – Fried Chicken
Aug 18 – Two sets of Dave Matthews Band Tribute
Aug 25 – Opener – Stealing, Headliner – That 80’s Hair Band
Helium Comedy Club – 30 Mississippi St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-853-1211
Aug 2-9 – 2022 Buffalo’s Funniest – Semi Final Round
Aug 4 – Doogie Horner
Aug 5-7 – Lavell Crawford
Aug 10 – Maddy Smith
Aug 11-13 – Big Jay Oakerson
Aug 18 – Teachers Night Out With Gaspare Randazzo
Aug 19-21 – Luenell
Aug 23 – Nick Colletti
Aug 24 – Dave Stone & Ryan Singer
Aug 25-27 – Josh Blue
Aug 28 – Steve Hofstetter
Aug 29 – Doug Stanhope
Aug 31 – Bored Teachers
Jack Rabbit – 1010 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222 | 716-381-9596
Aug 2 – Bidwell Concert After Party with Ed Wyner’s 90’s Band
Aug 5 – Dave Miller and the Other Sinners / Tyler Westcott Band
Aug 6 – Tony Derosa (Brunch), Orange Corner/Ancient Spaceship
Aug 21 – LIVE Music 90s Brunch with Ed Wyner
Kleinhans Music Hall – 3 Symphony Circle, Buffalo, NY 14201| 716-885-5000
Aug 14 – Louis CK
Larkin Square – 745 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210 | 716-362-2665
Aug 3 – Zuri Appleby & Curtis Lovell
Aug 10 – Miller & Other Sinners
Aug 17 – Alex McArthur Sings Stevie Wonder
Aug 24 – Grosh & Guests
Aug 31 – Brothers for Life: A Tribute to Jerry Livingston
M&T Bank’s Plaza Event Series – 1 M&T Plaza, 345 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203
Aug 2 – Colleen Williams & the Bobby Jones Trio
Aug 3 – Caribbean Extravaganza
Aug 4 – Terry Buchwald’s Tribute to Elvis
Aug 9 – Ramblin Lou Family Band
Aug 10 – Will Holton
Aug 11 – AllyKat
Aug 16 – Taylor Made Jazz
Aug 17 – The Tommy Z Band
Aug 18 – LiTHIUM
Mohawk Place – 47 E Mohawk St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-855-3931
Aug 1 – Comedy Improv at the Buffalo Infringement Festival
Aug 2 – 96 Bitter Beings (ft. Deron Miller, former front-man of CKY)
Aug 3 – A Gathering Of Voices
Aug 5 – Buffalo Infringement Festival 2022 Celebrates National Work Like a Dog Day
Aug 6 – Buffalo Infringement Festival ’22: The Dark, The Dreary, and the Downcast
Aug 7 – The Stolen
Aug 8 – D.C. area singer/songwriter Eli Lev, with Tyler Westcott, Bryan Williams
Aug 10 – Starjuice Tour Kickoff
Aug 11 – Flatfoot 56
Aug 12 – Tsunami Tsurprise Release Show ft. TWMSO & The Wired Band
Aug 13 – RAGE FEST 2022
Aug 14 – The Toasters: 4 Decades In Ska with Special Guest Mephiskapheles, plus The Abruptors and Dead Lounge
Aug 17 – Sincere Engineer / Covey
Aug 18 – Wylie Something and Affliction, Ex-Pat, Dogs in Stereo
Aug 21 – The Convalescence, Vulcan, & More
Aug 22 – ’68
Aug 24 – Dragged Under
Aug 26 – Famous Last Words
Nietzsche’s – 248 Allen St, Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-886-8539
Aug 3 – Buffalo Infringement Festival 2022 – Songwriters Showcase
Aug 4 – No Vacancy / So Today / Glass Bird
Aug 5 – Buffalo Infringement Festival 2022: National Fringe Day
Aug 6 – Loaded & Gorgeous / Cypher
Aug 7 – Buffalo Infringement Festival 2022 Closing Ceremony
Aug 10 – Adam Bronstein Trio
Aug 11 – Til Death Do We Party feat. Space Wolves, Pine Fever, west ferry and more
Aug 12 – Canetis / Johnny Hat & the Mess / tuesday nite / Bryan Dubay
Aug 13 – Darsombra / Chloroform / Wickermen / shapesrepeat
Aug 17 – The Lindsey Holland Quintet
Aug 18 – Nuke Fun / Jupiter Trolley / Partners on Shanley
Aug 19 – Lazlo Hollyfeld / Jungle Steve / Peter Latona
Aug 20 – Deadwolf / Harmonica Lewinski / Tiny the Dream
Aug 26 – Ancient Spaceship / Aircraft
Aug 31 – Addisyn Logan / Sabrina Trueheart / Kira Zappy
PAUSA Art House – 17 Wadsworth St., Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-697-9075
Aug 5 – Matt Michaud Quintet
Aug 6 – A Night of Latin Fusion
Aug 11 – Alex McArthur Quintet
Aug 12 – Hot Club of Buffalo
Rapids Theatre – 1711 Main St., Niagara Falls, NY 14305 | 716-205-8925
Aug 13 – Lost and Found
Aug 17 – Will Wood: In Case I Make It Tour
Aug 19 – Filth: The Smoked Out Tour
Rec Room – 79 Chippewa St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-939-1279
Aug 5 – Widowspeak, The Burkharts, Coral Collapse, Live Band Karaoke Emo And Pop Punk Edition
Aug 6 – Lost Like Lions
Aug 12 – Grabbitz
Aug 17 – The Dear Hunter, The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die, Tanner Merritt Of O’Brother
Aug 19 – For Fans Only: Backstreet Boys vs Nsync
Aug 23 – Nascar Aloe
Seneca One Summer Jam – Seneca One West Plaza, Buffalo, NY 14203
Aug 3 – August 3: RNSM
Aug 10 – TBA
Aug 17 – TBA
Aug 24 – TBA
Aug 31 – TBA
Sportsmens Tavern – 326 Amherst St., Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-874-7734
Aug 4 – Wally Sirotich & Moonshine Express
Aug 11 – Jenuine Cello
Aug 14 – Beatle Magic
Aug 17 – Michael Charles
Aug 20 – Painted Birds
Tappo Pizza – 166 Chandler St, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-222-3922
Aug 4 – Deeann Dimeo, Mary Ramsey & Friends
Aug 6 – RNSM
Aug 11 – Elliot Scozzaro Quintet
Aug 12 – J Victor
Aug 13 – Summer Vibes, 90s Party with Mayday
Aug 18 – Dave Hill Group, Banjo Juice Jazz Band,
Aug 19 – Bear the Bronze, DJ Little Italy
Aug 20 – Setlist TV
Aug 21 – Buffalo’s Original Drag Brunch
Aug 25 – Banjo Juice Band
Tonawanda’s Gateway Harbor – Sweeney St North, Tonawanda, NY 14120
Aug 3 – The Release, Thurman Brothers (8pm) Allman Brothers Tribute Band
Aug 10 – Hot Daddy Rocks(6pm), Grand Illusion (8pm) Styx Tribute Band
Aug 17 – All Star Project (6pm), Flipside (8pm)
Aug 24 – A-List (6pm), Nerds Gone Wild (8pm)
Aug 31 – Anatara (6pm), Hit N Run (8pm)
Town Ballroom – 681 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-852-3900
Aug 5 – Drive-By Truckers
Aug 10 – Joyce Manor
Aug 12 – The Emo Night Tour
Aug 17 – Cody Jinks
Aug 19 – The SteelDrivers
Aug 26 – Noche De Verano Sin Ti
Aug 27 – Free Music Party
Aug 28 – Magic City Hippies
Rochester
Flour City Station – 170 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-5745
Aug 4 – Folkfaces
Aug 5 – REMINISCE
Aug 11 – Joe Samba
Aug 12 – SILENT DISCO DANCE OFF
Aug 19 – SOMETHING ELSE – 90s PARTY
Iron Smoke Distillery – 111 Parce Ave, Fairport, NY 14450 – 585-388-7584
Aug 5 – Kris and Corrie, Junkyard Field Trip
Aug 9 – Under the Influence: Eric Carlson’s Half Dead
Aug 11 – Steve Bartolotta’s All Star Jam
Aug 12 – Tyler Norton, Nothing But A Good Time! M80’s
Aug 18 – The Transport
Aug 19 – Gary Rose, The Regular Crowd
Aug 20 – The Breakfast Club
Aug 26 – Fairport Music Festival
Lovin Cup – 300 Park Point Dr, Rochester, NY 14623 – 585-292-9940
Aug 3 – The Prestons
Aug 5 – Shades
Aug 6 – Kitestring w/ The Shut-ins
Aug 12 – WC Edgar
Aug 13 – The Night Owls
Aug 19 – Little Birds
Aug 20 – Aaron DeRuyter & the Confluence
Aug 26 – Head to the Roots
Aug 27 – Jerry Falzone & Liar’s Moon
Aug 31 – The GateSwingers Big Band
Montage Music Hall – 55 Chestnut St & Lawn St., Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-1642
Aug 4 – CROWBAR
Aug 5 – NIGHTMARES
Aug 6 – Letters From New York & Friends
Aug 13 – The SILENCE BROKEN & Friends
Aug 18 – EXTINCTION AD
Aug 19 – Gimme Gimme Disco: A Dance Party Inspired By ABBA
Aug 26 – Blacktop Mojo
Photo City Music Hall – 543 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 – 585-451-0047
Aug 1 – INERTIA, DIVINEX, SASTRUGA, DISSONANT SEEPAGE, WASTED SPACE
Aug 3 – WAR OF THE GARGANTUAS TOUR 2022 – POLYBIUS & DYSPLACER
Aug 4 – INFECTED MUSHROOM – 25TH ANNIVERSARY
Aug 6 – EASE W/ KEETS, ILLEEGUL & CIPRO
Aug 7 – POP PUNK WITH CLEVELAND AVENUE (IL) WSG HOLLOWELL + TBA
Aug 12 – EMORFIK: CHAPTER 2
Aug 13 – MARK FARINA
Aug 17 – SKA NIGHT WITH THE FUSS
Aug 19 – VOICE OF ADDICTION, SODOFF, ON THE CINDER, MASSIVE BLOWOUT
Aug 20 – BEST NIGHT EVER: A DANCE PARTY FROM YOUR WILDEST DREAMS!
Aug 23 – EMO / POP / PUNK WITH OGBERT THE NERD (NJ), PSYOU’REDEAD (BUF), KINDOFKIND (ROC)
Aug 25 – AN EVENING OF SYNTH-POP WITH ORCHARD PARK WSG RYAN FLYNN & DJ KEETS
Silver Lake Twin Drive-In – 7037 Chapman Ave, Perry, NY 14530 – 585-237-3372
Aug 2 – It’s My Party
Aug 9 – Alyssa Trahan
Aug 16 – Biggest Little Band + Full Swing Big Band
Aug 23 – Trilogy + TBA
Aug 30 – Ruby Shooz
If you are interested in having your event or venue listed in our monthly roundup, contact us at events@buffalorising.com for more details.
Special thanks to our Series Sponsor:
Evans Bank: A Better Way. Full-Service Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management in Western New York