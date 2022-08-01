Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

Home Cleaning by WeClean

Become a Sponsor

Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

Home Cleaning by WeClean

Become a Sponsor

Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

Home Cleaning by WeClean

Become a Sponsor

    Picture of a microphone
    WNY Soundstage

    WNY SOUNDSTAGE | Music + Event Round-up, August 2022

    Charles SkowronskiBy No Comments9 Mins Read

    WNY Soundstage Music Venue Round-up will be published at the beginning of each month and will feature local comedians, as well as touring artists who are performing at local independently-owned venues. We invite local music and comedy venues to to notify us of events that they have coming up by emailing events@buffalorising.com

    Buffalo

    Artpark – 450 South 4th St., Lewiston, NY 14092 | 716-754-4375
    Aug 1 – Khruangbin: Space Walk Tour
    Aug 3 – Sad Summer Festival
    Aug 9 – Elvis Costello & the Imposters
    Aug 10 – Ziggy Marley: A Live Tribute to His Father
    Aug 16 – Backroads Blues Festival
    Aug 18 – Brantley Gilbert
    Aug 23 – Dispatch & O.A.R. Summer Tour 2022
    Aug 31 – Boy George & Culture Club

    Babeville – 341 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-3835
    Aug 2 – Daniel Champagne
    Aug 5 – Melissa Ferrick
    Aug 12 – Bottler w/ with Starship Brigade and denzelworldpeace (Rescheduled)
    Aug 16 – Silver Arrow Band
    Aug 31 – Myriam Gendron

    Buffalo Ironworks – 49 Illinois St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-200-1893
    Aug 4 – A Tribute to Prince featuring Universal Phunk
    Aug 5 – 90’s Rockfest 
    Aug 9 – Baked Shrimp
    Aug 11 – Popa Chubby
    Aug 13 – Little Stranger w/ Joe Samba
    Aug 17 – Neal Francis
    Aug 19 – Buffalo’s Women’s Indie Night – Sad Girl Summer feat Grace Greenan, Marina Laurendi & Tuesday Nite!
    Aug 20 – Paul Cauthen
    Aug 24 – Jake Miller – The 8 Tattoos Tour w/ special guests Yam Haus & Hariz
    Aug 27 – Silent Disco
    Aug 31 – ¡MAYDAY! and WAX – Do America Tour

    Buffalo Riverworks – 359 Ganson St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-342-2292
    Aug 7 – VegFest WNY
    Aug 13 – ESW’s 20th Anniversary Celebration
    Aug 15 – Riverworks Summer Adventure Camp

    Buffalo Waterfront/Canalside
    Aug 13 – Drumwork Fest

    Darien Lake Amphitheater – 9993 Alleghany Rd, Darien Center, NY 14040
    Aug 14 – Outlaw ft: Willie Nelson, ZZ Top, Zach Bryan, Charlie Crockett & More
    Aug 20 – Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert
    Aug 25 – Wiz Khalifa and Logic: Vinyl Verse Tour 2022
    Aug 27 – Jason Aldean: Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour 2022

    Gratwick Park – Thursdays on the Water
    Aug 4 – Opener – Seven Day Faith, Headliner – Filter
    Aug 11 – Country Night Opener- 90 West, Headliner – Fried Chicken
    Aug 18 – Two sets of Dave Matthews Band Tribute
    Aug 25 – Opener – Stealing, Headliner – That 80’s Hair Band

    Helium Comedy Club – 30 Mississippi St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-853-1211
    Aug 2-9 – 2022 Buffalo’s Funniest – Semi Final Round
    Aug 4 – Doogie Horner
    Aug 5-7 – Lavell Crawford
    Aug 10 – Maddy Smith
    Aug 11-13 – Big Jay Oakerson
    Aug 18 – Teachers Night Out With Gaspare Randazzo
    Aug 19-21 – Luenell
    Aug 23 – Nick Colletti
    Aug 24 – Dave Stone & Ryan Singer
    Aug 25-27 – Josh Blue
    Aug 28 – Steve Hofstetter
    Aug 29 – Doug Stanhope
    Aug 31 – Bored Teachers

    Jack Rabbit – 1010 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222 | 716-381-9596
    Aug 2 – Bidwell Concert After Party with Ed Wyner’s 90’s Band
    Aug 5 – Dave Miller and the Other Sinners / Tyler Westcott Band
    Aug 6 – Tony Derosa (Brunch), Orange Corner/Ancient Spaceship
    Aug 21 – LIVE Music 90s Brunch with Ed Wyner

    Kleinhans Music Hall – 3 Symphony Circle, Buffalo, NY 14201| 716-885-5000
    Aug 14 – Louis CK

    Larkin Square – 745 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210 | 716-362-2665
    Aug 3 – Zuri Appleby & Curtis Lovell
    Aug 10 – Miller & Other Sinners
    Aug 17 – Alex McArthur Sings Stevie Wonder
    Aug 24 – Grosh & Guests
    Aug 31 – Brothers for Life: A Tribute to Jerry Livingston

    M&T Bank’s Plaza Event Series – 1 M&T Plaza, 345 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203
    Aug 2 – Colleen Williams & the Bobby Jones Trio
    Aug 3 – Caribbean Extravaganza
    Aug 4 – Terry Buchwald’s Tribute to Elvis
    Aug 9 – Ramblin Lou Family Band
    Aug 10 – Will Holton
    Aug 11 – AllyKat
    Aug 16 – Taylor Made Jazz
    Aug 17 – The Tommy Z Band
    Aug 18 – LiTHIUM

    Mohawk Place – 47 E Mohawk St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-855-3931
    Aug 1 – Comedy Improv at the Buffalo Infringement Festival
    Aug 2 – 96 Bitter Beings (ft. Deron Miller, former front-man of CKY)
    Aug 3 – A Gathering Of Voices
    Aug 5 – Buffalo Infringement Festival 2022 Celebrates National Work Like a Dog Day
    Aug 6 – Buffalo Infringement Festival ’22: The Dark, The Dreary, and the Downcast
    Aug 7 – The Stolen
    Aug 8 – D.C. area singer/songwriter Eli Lev, with Tyler Westcott, Bryan Williams
    Aug 10 – Starjuice Tour Kickoff
    Aug 11 – Flatfoot 56
    Aug 12 – Tsunami Tsurprise Release Show ft. TWMSO & The Wired Band
    Aug 13 – RAGE FEST 2022
    Aug 14 – The Toasters: 4 Decades In Ska with Special Guest Mephiskapheles, plus The Abruptors and Dead Lounge
    Aug 17 – Sincere Engineer / Covey
    Aug 18 – Wylie Something and Affliction, Ex-Pat, Dogs in Stereo
    Aug 21 – The Convalescence, Vulcan, & More
    Aug 22 – ’68
    Aug 24 – Dragged Under
    Aug 26 – Famous Last Words

    Nietzsche’s – 248 Allen St, Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-886-8539
    Aug 3 – Buffalo Infringement Festival 2022 – Songwriters Showcase
    Aug 4 – No Vacancy / So Today / Glass Bird
    Aug 5 – Buffalo Infringement Festival 2022: National Fringe Day
    Aug 6 – Loaded & Gorgeous / Cypher
    Aug 7 – Buffalo Infringement Festival 2022 Closing Ceremony
    Aug 10 – Adam Bronstein Trio
    Aug 11 – Til Death Do We Party feat. Space Wolves, Pine Fever, west ferry and more
    Aug 12 – Canetis / Johnny Hat & the Mess / tuesday nite / Bryan Dubay
    Aug 13 – Darsombra / Chloroform / Wickermen / shapesrepeat
    Aug 17 – The Lindsey Holland Quintet
    Aug 18 – Nuke Fun / Jupiter Trolley / Partners on Shanley
    Aug 19 – Lazlo Hollyfeld / Jungle Steve / Peter Latona
    Aug 20 – Deadwolf / Harmonica Lewinski / Tiny the Dream
    Aug 26 – Ancient Spaceship / Aircraft
    Aug 31 – Addisyn Logan / Sabrina Trueheart / Kira Zappy

    PAUSA Art House – 17 Wadsworth St., Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-697-9075
    Aug 5 – Matt Michaud Quintet
    Aug 6 – A Night of Latin Fusion
    Aug 11 – Alex McArthur Quintet
    Aug 12 – Hot Club of Buffalo

    Rapids Theatre – 1711 Main St., Niagara Falls, NY 14305 | 716-205-8925
    Aug 13 – Lost and Found
    Aug 17 – Will Wood: In Case I Make It Tour
    Aug 19 – Filth: The Smoked Out Tour

    Rec Room – 79 Chippewa St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-939-1279
    Aug 5 – Widowspeak, The Burkharts, Coral Collapse, Live Band Karaoke Emo And Pop Punk Edition
    Aug 6 – Lost Like Lions
    Aug 12 – Grabbitz
    Aug 17 – The Dear Hunter, The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die, Tanner Merritt Of O’Brother
    Aug 19 – For Fans Only: Backstreet Boys vs Nsync
    Aug 23 – Nascar Aloe

    Seneca One Summer Jam – Seneca One West Plaza, Buffalo, NY 14203
    Aug 3 – August 3: RNSM
    Aug 10 – TBA
    Aug 17 – TBA
    Aug 24 – TBA
    Aug 31 – TBA

    Sportsmens Tavern – 326 Amherst St., Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-874-7734
    Aug 4 – Wally Sirotich & Moonshine Express
    Aug 11 – Jenuine Cello
    Aug 14 – Beatle Magic
    Aug 17 – Michael Charles
    Aug 20 – Painted Birds

    Tappo Pizza – 166 Chandler St, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-222-3922
    Aug 4 – Deeann Dimeo, Mary Ramsey & Friends
    Aug 6 – RNSM
    Aug 11 – Elliot Scozzaro Quintet
    Aug 12 – J Victor
    Aug 13 – Summer Vibes, 90s Party with Mayday
    Aug 18 – Dave Hill Group, Banjo Juice Jazz Band,
    Aug 19 – Bear the Bronze, DJ Little Italy
    Aug 20 – Setlist TV
    Aug 21 – Buffalo’s Original Drag Brunch
    Aug 25 – Banjo Juice Band

    Tonawanda’s Gateway Harbor – Sweeney St North, Tonawanda, NY 14120
    Aug 3 – The Release, Thurman Brothers (8pm) Allman Brothers Tribute Band
    Aug 10 – Hot Daddy Rocks(6pm), Grand Illusion (8pm) Styx Tribute Band
    Aug 17 – All Star Project (6pm), Flipside (8pm)
    Aug 24 – A-List (6pm), Nerds Gone Wild (8pm)
    Aug 31 – Anatara (6pm), Hit N Run (8pm)

    Town Ballroom – 681 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-852-3900
    Aug 5 – Drive-By Truckers
    Aug 10 – Joyce Manor
    Aug 12 – The Emo Night Tour
    Aug 17 – Cody Jinks
    Aug 19 – The SteelDrivers
    Aug 26 – Noche De Verano Sin Ti
    Aug 27 – Free Music Party
    Aug 28 – Magic City Hippies

    Rochester

    Flour City Station – 170 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-5745
    Aug 4 – Folkfaces
    Aug 5 – REMINISCE
    Aug 11 – Joe Samba
    Aug 12 – SILENT DISCO DANCE OFF
    Aug 19 – SOMETHING ELSE – 90s PARTY 

    Iron Smoke Distillery – 111 Parce Ave, Fairport, NY 14450 – 585-388-7584
    Aug 5 – Kris and Corrie, Junkyard Field Trip
    Aug 9 – Under the Influence: Eric Carlson’s Half Dead
    Aug 11 – Steve Bartolotta’s All Star Jam
    Aug 12 – Tyler Norton, Nothing But A Good Time! M80’s
    Aug 18 – The Transport
    Aug 19 – Gary Rose, The Regular Crowd
    Aug 20 – The Breakfast Club
    Aug 26 – Fairport Music Festival

    Lovin Cup – 300 Park Point Dr, Rochester, NY 14623 – 585-292-9940
    Aug 3 – The Prestons
    Aug 5 – Shades
    Aug 6 – Kitestring w/ The Shut-ins
    Aug 12 – WC Edgar
    Aug 13 – The Night Owls
    Aug 19 – Little Birds
    Aug 20 – Aaron DeRuyter & the Confluence
    Aug 26 – Head to the Roots
    Aug 27 – Jerry Falzone & Liar’s Moon
    Aug 31 – The GateSwingers Big Band

    Montage Music Hall – 55 Chestnut St & Lawn St., Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-1642
    Aug 4 – CROWBAR
    Aug 5 – NIGHTMARES
    Aug 6 – Letters From New York & Friends
    Aug 13 – The SILENCE BROKEN & Friends
    Aug 18 – EXTINCTION AD
    Aug 19 – Gimme Gimme Disco: A Dance Party Inspired By ABBA
    Aug 26 – Blacktop Mojo

    Photo City Music Hall – 543 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 – 585-451-0047
    Aug 1 – INERTIA, DIVINEX, SASTRUGA, DISSONANT SEEPAGE, WASTED SPACE
    Aug 3 – WAR OF THE GARGANTUAS TOUR 2022 – POLYBIUS & DYSPLACER
    Aug 4 – INFECTED MUSHROOM – 25TH ANNIVERSARY
    Aug 6 – EASE W/ KEETS, ILLEEGUL & CIPRO
    Aug 7 – POP PUNK WITH CLEVELAND AVENUE (IL) WSG HOLLOWELL + TBA
    Aug 12 – EMORFIK: CHAPTER 2
    Aug 13 – MARK FARINA
    Aug 17 – SKA NIGHT WITH THE FUSS
    Aug 19 – VOICE OF ADDICTION, SODOFF, ON THE CINDER, MASSIVE BLOWOUT
    Aug 20 – BEST NIGHT EVER: A DANCE PARTY FROM YOUR WILDEST DREAMS!
    Aug 23 – EMO / POP / PUNK WITH OGBERT THE NERD (NJ), PSYOU’REDEAD (BUF), KINDOFKIND (ROC)
    Aug 25 – AN EVENING OF SYNTH-POP WITH ORCHARD PARK WSG RYAN FLYNN & DJ KEETS

    Silver Lake Twin Drive-In – 7037 Chapman Ave, Perry, NY 14530 – 585-237-3372
    Aug 2 – It’s My Party
    Aug 9 – Alyssa Trahan
    Aug 16 – Biggest Little Band + Full Swing Big Band
    Aug 23 – Trilogy + TBA
    Aug 30 – Ruby Shooz

    If you are interested in having your event or venue listed in our monthly roundup, contact us at events@buffalorising.com for more details.

    Special thanks to our Series Sponsor:

    Evans Bank: A Better Way. Full-Service Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management in Western New York

    Logo of Evans Bank

    Related Posts