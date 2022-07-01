Buffalo World Naked Bike Ride 2022

The Buffalo World Naked Bike Ride – a rider exclusive party – is gearing up for Saturday, July 23, from 1pm to 11pm. The annual ride is in place not just for fun, but to draw attention to a number of causes. This year the ride’s pro-environment message is dire, now that the Supreme Court has essentially issued a death sentence for the planet, with its pro-big oil stance.

Once again, Buffalo joins Naked Bike Rides throughout the world, to promote alternative transportation options, instead a car culture.

Naked bodies also symbolize the vulnerability of cyclists on the roads.

“This is the seventh year of the ride and I’ve been involved for the last 5,” said co-organizer Mickey Harmon. “The ride is an amazing experience year in and year out. To see hundreds of smiling faces when I turn around at the head of the group is something I can barely describe. I think now more than ever we need to see those smiling faces and connect. Buffalo is a tremendous city to cycle in, and every year we edge closer to better bike infrastructure – our group only hopes to celebrate that and each other as we promote a less oil-driven world. Our after party is going to be a very special affair too, with 2 DJs, 6 performers, and a brand new venue that no one in the city has used yet!”

For anyone looking to promote unity, inclusiveness, bare bodies, the planet, bike infrastructure, and everything that aligns with those causes, be sure to ‘dress down’ as you ride along with others who share these sentiments and concerns.

The ride is 10-12 miles and goes about 10-15mph tops. 300-450 people will be on it, and it is a drop ride so if you get a flat its a good idea to have some clothes in a bag and a spare tube. The ride meet up and other details are not disclosed until a few days before the event...

Stay tuned to Facebook for details as the info is rolled out.

Lead image: Artwork by Mickey Harmon