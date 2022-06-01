WNY Music + Event Round-up, June 2022

Music Venue Round-up will be published at the beginning of each month and will feature local comedians, as well as touring artists who are performing at local independently-owned venues. We invite local music and comedy venues to to notify us of events that they have coming up by emailing events@buffalorising.com
Buffalo Area Venues
Artpark – 450 South 4th St., Lewiston, NY 14092 | 716-754-4375
June 7 – Bon Iver
June 8 – An Evening with Goose
June 9 – Chvrches
June 11 – The War on Drugs
June 14 – Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Throwdown
June 17 – Crosswalk
June 18 – Strawberry Moon Festival
June 21 – Patti LaBelle
June 26 – Sō Percussion with Shodekeh
June 28 – Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats
Babeville – 341 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-3835
June 10 – Leonid & Friends: The Music of Chicago
June 14 – Brett Shurtliffe
June 15 – Shamarr Allen
June 16 – The Jay/Sharptet
June 17 – SPUD
June 18 – PUP live in Asbury Hall
June 21 – Chastity Brown
June 22 – Tash Sultana w/ Josh Cashman
June 26 – Bottler
Buffalo Ironworks – 49 Illinois St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-200-1893
June 2 – The Iceman Special
June 6 – Sumo Cyco
June 7 – Open Stage
June 8 – Wild Rivers
June 10 – The Smiths vs. The Cure
June 11 – Nick Lowe
June 16 – James McMurtry
June 17 – Vertigo Child & Winski
June 23 – Wheatus
Buffalo Riverworks – 359 Ganson St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-342-2292
June 24 – Shaq’s Bass All Stars
Buffalo Waterfront/Canalside
June 2 – Jimmie Allen
June 5 – Pride Festival
June 24 – Ja Rule
Darien Lake Amphitheater – 9993 Alleghany Rd, Darien Center, NY 14040 |
June 18 – The Doobie Brothers & Michael McDonald
June 25 – Morgan Wallen & Hardy
Days Park Tavern – 253 Allen St., Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-931-9285
June 3 – Jamie and Judd Sunshine
Hallwalls – 341 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716‑854‑1694
June 24 – New Origin
Helium Comedy Club – 30 Mississippi St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-853-1211
June 2-4 – Joe “Mr. D” Dombrowski
June 3-5 – Fortune Feimster: Hey Y’all
June 9 – Harrison Greenbaum: What Just Happened?
June 10-11 – Tony Hinchcliffe
June14 – Are You Garbage? Podcast
June 17-18 – Shayne Smith
June 22 – Ed Bassmaster
June 30-July 2 – Godfrey
Jack Rabbit – 1010 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222 | 716-381-9596
June 10 – Folkfaces
June 26 – Elmwood Summerfest
Mohawk Place – 47 E Mohawk St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-855-3931
June 3 – Post Animal
June 4 – 10 YEARS OF ANNIHILATION
June 5 – Full Body 2/Bleary Eyed/Dolly Sods/Wylie Something
June 11 – “The Haunting Of Mohawk Place” w/ Once Upon A Flatline, & more
June 14 – Psyclon Nine
June 15 – The Flatliners
June 17 – BP & the Oil Spills
June 18 – Episode 6: Medicynic | Grizzly Run, Geisterfahrer, Orange Grove Ave & The Queen Guillotined
June 19 – Episode 7: Punk Prom V | Skamagotchi (Debut), Karma Queen, Gumshoe, Badger Danger & Shutterhead
June 22 – Strand of Oaks
June 25 – The Queers (40th Anniversary) & The Dwarves
June 29 – Like Pacific
Nietzsche’s – 248 Allen St, Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-886-8539
June 1 – King Blister / Jungle Steve / tuesday nite
June 2 – Arianna Noone / Single Serving Friends
June 3 – House of Raige presents Pride
June 4 – The Stripteasers present “The Burlesque Club” (Annual Pride Show)
June 8 – Elliot Scozzaro Quintet
June 9 – Fourth Fret
June 10 – Matt Smith’s Nervous System / the Isolators / Gathering Ground
June 11 – Marina Laurendi Release Party
June 15 – Alex McArthur Quartet
June 17 – SMUG / Starjuice / TSavage96
PAUSA Art House – 17 Wadsworth St., Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-697-9075
June 2 – Ricardo Saeb – A Night of Classical Guitar
June 3 – Havana, Magnificent Decay
June 4 – Hilario Duran Trio – 7pm show, 9pm show
June 10 – Alex McArthur Quintet
June 11 – Alex Cuba
June 17 – Black Whole – A Juneteenth Event
June 18 – Black Whole – A Juneteenth Event
June 23 – Stephen Parisi Quintet
June 24 – Buffalo Jazz Collective Presents – Kirk MacDonald
June 25 – House of Blues with Hanna PK Trio
June 30 – Matt Incontro Quartet
Rapids Theatre – 1711 Main St., Niagara Falls, NY 14305 | 716-205-8925
June 18 – The Bunny The Bear
Rec Room – 79 Chippewa St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-939-1279
June 10 – It’s Britney Bitch: An All Britney Dance Party
June 13 – Starbenders
June 14 – Voivod
June 16 – Des Rocs, The Blue Stones
June 17 – Mighty Mystic
June 24 – Boys of Fall
June 28 – Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties
June 29 – The Wrecks: Better Than Ever Tour
Showplace Theater of Buffalo – 1065 Grant St., Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-877-2200
June 2 – L.A. Guns” with special guest “Faster Pussycat
June 3 – Kameron Marlowe
June 10 – Saving Abel with special guest Dodrivers
June 11 – Neal McCoy
June 18 – Mr. Speed: KISS Tribute Band
June 25 – Weapon X with special guest Invictra
Sportsmens Tavern – 326 Amherst St., Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-874-7734
June 1 – Chris Duarte
June 15 – Jim Whitford “20 Years of Poison in the Well”
June 18 – Bob Holz & A Vision Forward
June 23 – Dave Keller Band
June 26 – William Matheny Band
June 27 – Professor Louie & The Crowmatix
Tappo Pizza – 166 Chandler St, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-222-3922
June 18: Rock Autism!
June 26: Buffalo’s Original Drag Brunch w/ your host Keke Valasquez-Lord
Tonawanda’s Gateway Harbor – Sweeney St North, Tonawanda, NY 14120
June 22 – Boogie Monsters, Yacht Fathers
June 29 – Reset to Vinyl, BBC Band
Town Ballroom – 681 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-852-3900
June 3 – Joe Pera 6:30 – Soldout, 9:30pm
June 11 – The Band Camino
June 14 – Motion City Soundtrack
June 22 – The Celebration of Billy Joel
June 25 – Fernway
June 28 – The Nude Party
Rochester Area Venues
Flour City Station – 170 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-5745
June 2 – The Emo Night Tour
June 3 – REMINISCE – First Fridays 90’s Era Reggae, R&B and Hip Hop
June 4 – PILFERS wsg SOME SKA BAND & KATIE ALESSANDRA
June 10 – SOMETHING ELSE – KLOCKER’S BIRTHDAY BASH
June 25 – 1916 w/ Moon Gator
Iron Smoke Distillery – 111 Parce Ave, Fairport, NY 14450 – 585-388-7584
June 3 – Gary Rose, Disintegration – Cure Tribute
June 4 – Mulletude
June 8 – All Star Jam featuring Steve Bartolotta Band
June 9 – Digglers Bridge
June 10 – Max Doud, Tommy Brunett Band
June 11 – M80’s
June 17 – Tyler Norton, Bowie Birthday Bash!
June 18 – Junkyard Field Trip
June 22 – Peg Leg Ida
June 24 – John Akers
Lovin Cup – 300 Park Point Dr, Rochester, NY 14623 – 585-292-9940
June 3 – The Local Hang-Ups
June 4 – Bad Sneakers “Sneak Preview” (The Music of Steely Dan & Donald Fagen)
June 10 – Genesee Johnny
June 11 – Mr. Mustard: Tribute to The Beatles
June 17 – ROC STAR ACADEMY Summer Concert
June 18 – ROC STAR ACADEMY Summer Concert
June 24 – The Lakeside Drifters
June 25 – Doctor Dorothy
June 29 – The GateSwingers Big Band
Main Street Armory – 543 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 – 585-451-0047
June 4 – Rage In The Cage 18
Montage Music Hall – 55 Chestnut St & Lawn St., Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-1642
June 1 – The Convalescence – Necronomicon
June 4 – Shamans Harvest – Crobot
June 5 – Letters From New York & Friends
June 10 – LIL XAN – Dropout Kings
Photo City Music Hall – 543 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 – 585-451-0047
June 3 – JUICEBOX
June 4 – Craven Idol, Berator, Antropic & Alien Autopsy
June 10 – Emo Night ft. Cut Me Up Genny!
June 16 – Curtis Kendrick
June 23 – WHORES. / Bummer / Capra / Hallucination Realized
June 25 – DJ Flex’s 50th Birthday Part 2!
June 26 – Legends Live On “Knuckles”. An Honorable Celebration and Jam Tribute for Danny Sullivan
Silver Lake Twin Drive-In – 7037 Chapman Ave, Perry, NY 14530 – 585-237-3372
June 14 – Grizzwoode
June 21 – Double-Feature with Lexi Martindale
June 28 – Elvis Tribute
If you are interested in having your event or venue listed in our monthly roundup, contact us at events@buffalorising.com for more details.
Special thanks to our Series Sponsor:
Evans Bank: A Better Way. Full-Service Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management in Western New York