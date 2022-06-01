Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

bringing an event to buffalo makes a big difference ad

Become a Sponsor

Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

bringing an event to buffalo makes a big difference ad

Become a Sponsor

Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

bringing an event to buffalo makes a big difference ad

Become a Sponsor

    Picture of a microphone
    SOUNDCHECK

    WNY Music + Event Round-up, June 2022

    Charles SkowronskiBy No Comments7 Mins Read

    Music Venue Round-up will be published at the beginning of each month and will feature local comedians, as well as touring artists who are performing at local independently-owned venues. We invite local music and comedy venues to to notify us of events that they have coming up by emailing events@buffalorising.com

    Buffalo Area Venues

    Artpark – 450 South 4th St., Lewiston, NY 14092 | 716-754-4375
    June 7 – Bon Iver
    June 8 – An Evening with Goose
    June 9 – Chvrches
    June 11 – The War on Drugs
    June 14 – Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Throwdown
    June 17 – Crosswalk
    June 18 – Strawberry Moon Festival
    June 21 – Patti LaBelle
    June 26 – Sō Percussion with Shodekeh
    June 28 – Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

    Babeville – 341 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-3835
    June 10 – Leonid & Friends: The Music of Chicago
    June 14 – Brett Shurtliffe
    June 15 – Shamarr Allen
    June 16 – The Jay/Sharptet
    June 17 – SPUD
    June 18 – PUP live in Asbury Hall
    June 21 – Chastity Brown
    June 22 – Tash Sultana w/ Josh Cashman
    June 26 – Bottler

    Buffalo Ironworks – 49 Illinois St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-200-1893
    June 2 – The Iceman Special
    June 6 – Sumo Cyco
    June 7 – Open Stage
    June 8 – Wild Rivers
    June 10 – The Smiths vs. The Cure
    June 11 – Nick Lowe
    June 16 – James McMurtry
    June 17 – Vertigo Child & Winski
    June 23 – Wheatus

    Buffalo Riverworks – 359 Ganson St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-342-2292
    June 24 – Shaq’s Bass All Stars

    Buffalo Waterfront/Canalside
    June 2 – Jimmie Allen
    June 5 – Pride Festival
    June 24 – Ja Rule

    Darien Lake Amphitheater – 9993 Alleghany Rd, Darien Center, NY 14040 |
    June 18 – The Doobie Brothers & Michael McDonald
    June 25 – Morgan Wallen & Hardy

    Days Park Tavern – 253 Allen St., Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-931-9285
    June 3 – Jamie and Judd Sunshine

    Hallwalls – 341 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716‑854‑1694
    June 24 – New Origin

    Helium Comedy Club – 30 Mississippi St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-853-1211
    June 2-4 – Joe “Mr. D” Dombrowski
    June 3-5 – Fortune Feimster: Hey Y’all
    June 9 – Harrison Greenbaum: What Just Happened?
    June 10-11 – Tony Hinchcliffe
    June14 – Are You Garbage? Podcast
    June 17-18 – Shayne Smith
    June 22 – Ed Bassmaster
    June 30-July 2 – Godfrey

    Jack Rabbit – 1010 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222 | 716-381-9596
    June 10 – Folkfaces
    June 26 – Elmwood Summerfest

    Mohawk Place – 47 E Mohawk St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-855-3931
    June 3 – Post Animal
    June 4 – 10 YEARS OF ANNIHILATION
    June 5 – Full Body 2/Bleary Eyed/Dolly Sods/Wylie Something
    June 11 – “The Haunting Of Mohawk Place” w/ Once Upon A Flatline, & more
    June 14 – Psyclon Nine
    June 15 – The Flatliners
    June 17 – BP & the Oil Spills
    June 18 – Episode 6: Medicynic | Grizzly Run, Geisterfahrer, Orange Grove Ave & The Queen Guillotined
    June 19 – Episode 7: Punk Prom V | Skamagotchi (Debut), Karma Queen, Gumshoe, Badger Danger & Shutterhead
    June 22 – Strand of Oaks
    June 25 – The Queers (40th Anniversary) & The Dwarves
    June 29 – Like Pacific

    Nietzsche’s – 248 Allen St, Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-886-8539
    June 1 – King Blister / Jungle Steve / tuesday nite
    June 2 – Arianna Noone / Single Serving Friends
    June 3 – House of Raige presents Pride
    June 4 – The Stripteasers present “The Burlesque Club” (Annual Pride Show)
    June 8 – Elliot Scozzaro Quintet
    June 9 – Fourth Fret
    June 10 – Matt Smith’s Nervous System / the Isolators / Gathering Ground
    June 11 – Marina Laurendi Release Party
    June 15 – Alex McArthur Quartet
    June 17 – SMUG / Starjuice / TSavage96

    PAUSA Art House – 17 Wadsworth St., Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-697-9075
    June 2 – Ricardo Saeb – A Night of Classical Guitar
    June 3 – Havana, Magnificent Decay
    June 4 – Hilario Duran Trio – 7pm show, 9pm show
    June 10 – Alex McArthur Quintet
    June 11 – Alex Cuba
    June 17 – Black Whole – A Juneteenth Event
    June 18 – Black Whole – A Juneteenth Event
    June 23 – Stephen Parisi Quintet
    June 24 – Buffalo Jazz Collective Presents – Kirk MacDonald
    June 25 – House of Blues with Hanna PK Trio
    June 30 – Matt Incontro Quartet

    Rapids Theatre – 1711 Main St., Niagara Falls, NY 14305 | 716-205-8925
    June 18 – The Bunny The Bear

    Rec Room – 79 Chippewa St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-939-1279
    June 10 – It’s Britney Bitch: An All Britney Dance Party
    June 13 – Starbenders
    June 14 – Voivod
    June 16 – Des Rocs, The Blue Stones
    June 17 – Mighty Mystic
    June 24 – Boys of Fall
    June 28 – Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties
    June 29 – The Wrecks: Better Than Ever Tour

    Showplace Theater of Buffalo – 1065 Grant St., Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-877-2200
    June 2 – L.A. Guns” with special guest “Faster Pussycat
    June 3 – Kameron Marlowe
    June 10 – Saving Abel with special guest Dodrivers
    June 11 – Neal McCoy
    June 18 – Mr. Speed: KISS Tribute Band
    June 25 – Weapon X with special guest Invictra

    Sportsmens Tavern – 326 Amherst St., Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-874-7734
    June 1 – Chris Duarte
    June 15 – Jim Whitford “20 Years of Poison in the Well”
    June 18 – Bob Holz & A Vision Forward
    June 23 – Dave Keller Band
    June 26 – William Matheny Band
    June 27 – Professor Louie & The Crowmatix

    Tappo Pizza – 166 Chandler St, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-222-3922
    June 18: Rock Autism!
    June 26: Buffalo’s Original Drag Brunch w/ your host Keke Valasquez-Lord

    Tonawanda’s Gateway Harbor – Sweeney St North, Tonawanda, NY 14120
    June 22 – Boogie Monsters, Yacht Fathers
    June 29 – Reset to Vinyl, BBC Band

    Town Ballroom – 681 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-852-3900
    June 3 – Joe Pera 6:30 – Soldout, 9:30pm
    June 11 – The Band Camino
    June 14 – Motion City Soundtrack
    June 22 – The Celebration of Billy Joel
    June 25 – Fernway
    June 28 – The Nude Party

    Rochester Area Venues

    Flour City Station – 170 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-5745
    June 2 – The Emo Night Tour
    June 3 – REMINISCE – First Fridays 90’s Era Reggae, R&B and Hip Hop
    June 4 – PILFERS wsg SOME SKA BAND & KATIE ALESSANDRA
    June 10 – SOMETHING ELSE – KLOCKER’S BIRTHDAY BASH
    June 25 – 1916 w/ Moon Gator

    Iron Smoke Distillery – 111 Parce Ave, Fairport, NY 14450 – 585-388-7584
    June 3 – Gary Rose, Disintegration – Cure Tribute
    June 4 – Mulletude
    June 8 – All Star Jam featuring Steve Bartolotta Band
    June 9 – Digglers Bridge
    June 10 – Max Doud, Tommy Brunett Band
    June 11 – M80’s
    June 17 – Tyler Norton, Bowie Birthday Bash!
    June 18 – Junkyard Field Trip
    June 22 – Peg Leg Ida
    June 24 – John Akers

    Lovin Cup – 300 Park Point Dr, Rochester, NY 14623 – 585-292-9940
    June 3 – The Local Hang-Ups
    June 4 – Bad Sneakers “Sneak Preview” (The Music of Steely Dan & Donald Fagen)
    June 10 – Genesee Johnny
    June 11 – Mr. Mustard: Tribute to The Beatles
    June 17 – ROC STAR ACADEMY Summer Concert
    June 18 – ROC STAR ACADEMY Summer Concert
    June 24 – The Lakeside Drifters
    June 25 – Doctor Dorothy
    June 29 – The GateSwingers Big Band

    Main Street Armory – 543 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 – 585-451-0047
    June 4 – Rage In The Cage 18

    Montage Music Hall – 55 Chestnut St & Lawn St., Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-1642
    June 1 – The Convalescence – Necronomicon
    June 4 – Shamans Harvest – Crobot
    June 5 – ​Letters From New York & Friends
    June 10 – LIL XAN – Dropout Kings

    Photo City Music Hall – 543 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 – 585-451-0047
    June 3 – JUICEBOX
    June 4 – Craven Idol, Berator, Antropic & Alien Autopsy
    June 10 – Emo Night ft. Cut Me Up Genny!
    June 16 – Curtis Kendrick
    June 23 – WHORES. / Bummer / Capra / Hallucination Realized
    June 25 – DJ Flex’s 50th Birthday Part 2!
    June 26 – Legends Live On “Knuckles”. An Honorable Celebration and Jam Tribute for Danny Sullivan

    Silver Lake Twin Drive-In – 7037 Chapman Ave, Perry, NY 14530 – 585-237-3372
    June 14 – Grizzwoode
    June 21 – Double-Feature with Lexi Martindale
    June 28 – Elvis Tribute

    If you are interested in having your event or venue listed in our monthly roundup, contact us at events@buffalorising.com for more details.

    Special thanks to our Series Sponsor:

    Evans Bank: A Better Way. Full-Service Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management in Western New York

    Logo of Evans Bank

    Related Posts