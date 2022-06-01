WNY Music + Event Round-up, June 2022

Music Venue Round-up will be published at the beginning of each month and will feature local comedians, as well as touring artists who are performing at local independently-owned venues. We invite local music and comedy venues to to notify us of events that they have coming up by emailing events@buffalorising.com

Buffalo Area Venues

Artpark – 450 South 4th St., Lewiston, NY 14092 | 716-754-4375

June 7 – Bon Iver

June 8 – An Evening with Goose

June 9 – Chvrches

June 11 – The War on Drugs

June 14 – Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Throwdown

June 17 – Crosswalk

June 18 – Strawberry Moon Festival

June 21 – Patti LaBelle

June 26 – Sō Percussion with Shodekeh

June 28 – Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

Babeville – 341 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-3835

June 10 – Leonid & Friends: The Music of Chicago

June 14 – Brett Shurtliffe

June 15 – Shamarr Allen

June 16 – The Jay/Sharptet

June 17 – SPUD

June 18 – PUP live in Asbury Hall

June 21 – Chastity Brown

June 22 – Tash Sultana w/ Josh Cashman

June 26 – Bottler

Buffalo Ironworks – 49 Illinois St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-200-1893

June 2 – The Iceman Special

June 6 – Sumo Cyco

June 7 – Open Stage

June 8 – Wild Rivers

June 10 – The Smiths vs. The Cure

June 11 – Nick Lowe

June 16 – James McMurtry

June 17 – Vertigo Child & Winski

June 23 – Wheatus

Buffalo Riverworks – 359 Ganson St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-342-2292

June 24 – Shaq’s Bass All Stars

Buffalo Waterfront/Canalside

June 2 – Jimmie Allen

June 5 – Pride Festival

June 24 – Ja Rule

Darien Lake Amphitheater – 9993 Alleghany Rd, Darien Center, NY 14040 |

June 18 – The Doobie Brothers & Michael McDonald

June 25 – Morgan Wallen & Hardy

Days Park Tavern – 253 Allen St., Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-931-9285

June 3 – Jamie and Judd Sunshine

Hallwalls – 341 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716‑854‑1694

June 24 – New Origin

Helium Comedy Club – 30 Mississippi St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-853-1211

June 2-4 – Joe “Mr. D” Dombrowski

June 3-5 – Fortune Feimster: Hey Y’all

June 9 – Harrison Greenbaum: What Just Happened?

June 10-11 – Tony Hinchcliffe

June14 – Are You Garbage? Podcast

June 17-18 – Shayne Smith

June 22 – Ed Bassmaster

June 30-July 2 – Godfrey

Jack Rabbit – 1010 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222 | 716-381-9596

June 10 – Folkfaces

June 26 – Elmwood Summerfest

Mohawk Place – 47 E Mohawk St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-855-3931

June 3 – Post Animal

June 4 – 10 YEARS OF ANNIHILATION

June 5 – Full Body 2/Bleary Eyed/Dolly Sods/Wylie Something

June 11 – “The Haunting Of Mohawk Place” w/ Once Upon A Flatline, & more

June 14 – Psyclon Nine

June 15 – The Flatliners

June 17 – BP & the Oil Spills

June 18 – Episode 6: Medicynic | Grizzly Run, Geisterfahrer, Orange Grove Ave & The Queen Guillotined

June 19 – Episode 7: Punk Prom V | Skamagotchi (Debut), Karma Queen, Gumshoe, Badger Danger & Shutterhead

June 22 – Strand of Oaks

June 25 – The Queers (40th Anniversary) & The Dwarves

June 29 – Like Pacific

Nietzsche’s – 248 Allen St, Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-886-8539

June 1 – King Blister / Jungle Steve / tuesday nite

June 2 – Arianna Noone / Single Serving Friends

June 3 – House of Raige presents Pride

June 4 – The Stripteasers present “The Burlesque Club” (Annual Pride Show)

June 8 – Elliot Scozzaro Quintet

June 9 – Fourth Fret

June 10 – Matt Smith’s Nervous System / the Isolators / Gathering Ground

June 11 – Marina Laurendi Release Party

June 15 – Alex McArthur Quartet

June 17 – SMUG / Starjuice / TSavage96

PAUSA Art House – 17 Wadsworth St., Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-697-9075

June 2 – Ricardo Saeb – A Night of Classical Guitar

June 3 – Havana, Magnificent Decay

June 4 – Hilario Duran Trio – 7pm show, 9pm show

June 10 – Alex McArthur Quintet

June 11 – Alex Cuba

June 17 – Black Whole – A Juneteenth Event

June 18 – Black Whole – A Juneteenth Event

June 23 – Stephen Parisi Quintet

June 24 – Buffalo Jazz Collective Presents – Kirk MacDonald

June 25 – House of Blues with Hanna PK Trio

June 30 – Matt Incontro Quartet

Rapids Theatre – 1711 Main St., Niagara Falls, NY 14305 | 716-205-8925

June 18 – The Bunny The Bear

Rec Room – 79 Chippewa St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-939-1279

June 10 – It’s Britney Bitch: An All Britney Dance Party

June 13 – Starbenders

June 14 – Voivod

June 16 – Des Rocs, The Blue Stones

June 17 – Mighty Mystic

June 24 – Boys of Fall

June 28 – Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties

June 29 – The Wrecks: Better Than Ever Tour

Showplace Theater of Buffalo – 1065 Grant St., Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-877-2200

June 2 – L.A. Guns” with special guest “Faster Pussycat

June 3 – Kameron Marlowe

June 10 – Saving Abel with special guest Dodrivers

June 11 – Neal McCoy

June 18 – Mr. Speed: KISS Tribute Band

June 25 – Weapon X with special guest Invictra

Sportsmens Tavern – 326 Amherst St., Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-874-7734

June 1 – Chris Duarte

June 15 – Jim Whitford “20 Years of Poison in the Well”

June 18 – Bob Holz & A Vision Forward

June 23 – Dave Keller Band

June 26 – William Matheny Band

June 27 – Professor Louie & The Crowmatix

Tappo Pizza – 166 Chandler St, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-222-3922

June 18: Rock Autism!

June 26: Buffalo’s Original Drag Brunch w/ your host Keke Valasquez-Lord

Tonawanda’s Gateway Harbor – Sweeney St North, Tonawanda, NY 14120

June 22 – Boogie Monsters, Yacht Fathers

June 29 – Reset to Vinyl, BBC Band

Town Ballroom – 681 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-852-3900

June 3 – Joe Pera 6:30 – Soldout, 9:30pm

June 11 – The Band Camino

June 14 – Motion City Soundtrack

June 22 – The Celebration of Billy Joel

June 25 – Fernway

June 28 – The Nude Party

Rochester Area Venues

Flour City Station – 170 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-5745

June 2 – The Emo Night Tour

June 3 – REMINISCE – First Fridays 90’s Era Reggae, R&B and Hip Hop

June 4 – PILFERS wsg SOME SKA BAND & KATIE ALESSANDRA

June 10 – SOMETHING ELSE – KLOCKER’S BIRTHDAY BASH

June 25 – 1916 w/ Moon Gator

Iron Smoke Distillery – 111 Parce Ave, Fairport, NY 14450 – 585-388-7584

June 3 – Gary Rose, Disintegration – Cure Tribute

June 4 – Mulletude

June 8 – All Star Jam featuring Steve Bartolotta Band

June 9 – Digglers Bridge

June 10 – Max Doud, Tommy Brunett Band

June 11 – M80’s

June 17 – Tyler Norton, Bowie Birthday Bash!

June 18 – Junkyard Field Trip

June 22 – Peg Leg Ida

June 24 – John Akers

Lovin Cup – 300 Park Point Dr, Rochester, NY 14623 – 585-292-9940

June 3 – The Local Hang-Ups

June 4 – Bad Sneakers “Sneak Preview” (The Music of Steely Dan & Donald Fagen)

June 10 – Genesee Johnny

June 11 – Mr. Mustard: Tribute to The Beatles

June 17 – ROC STAR ACADEMY Summer Concert

June 18 – ROC STAR ACADEMY Summer Concert

June 24 – The Lakeside Drifters

June 25 – Doctor Dorothy

June 29 – The GateSwingers Big Band

Main Street Armory – 543 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 – 585-451-0047

June 4 – Rage In The Cage 18

Montage Music Hall – 55 Chestnut St & Lawn St., Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-1642

June 1 – The Convalescence – Necronomicon

June 4 – Shamans Harvest – Crobot

June 5 – ​Letters From New York & Friends

June 10 – LIL XAN – Dropout Kings

Photo City Music Hall – 543 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 – 585-451-0047

June 3 – JUICEBOX

June 4 – Craven Idol, Berator, Antropic & Alien Autopsy

June 10 – Emo Night ft. Cut Me Up Genny!

June 16 – Curtis Kendrick

June 23 – WHORES. / Bummer / Capra / Hallucination Realized

June 25 – DJ Flex’s 50th Birthday Part 2!

June 26 – Legends Live On “Knuckles”. An Honorable Celebration and Jam Tribute for Danny Sullivan

Silver Lake Twin Drive-In – 7037 Chapman Ave, Perry, NY 14530 – 585-237-3372

June 14 – Grizzwoode

June 21 – Double-Feature with Lexi Martindale

June 28 – Elvis Tribute

If you are interested in having your event or venue listed in our monthly roundup, contact us at events@buffalorising.com for more details.

Special thanks to our Series Sponsor:

Evans Bank: A Better Way. Full-Service Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management in Western New York