The Tool Library has launched The Little Free Sled Library at the crossroads of the North Buffalo Rail Trail and Shoshone Park. Anyone can borrow a sled and head out sledding for the day, thanks to organizational efforts by The Tool Library, with funding from Awesome Buffalo, and construction by Black Cat Restoration.

According to Darren Cotton founder of the Tool Library, there’s a small sledding hill between the Rail Trail and Shoshone, and there are also a few more (small hills) further down the trail. Otherwise, it’s off to Delaware Park (Shakespeare Hill) for those who are looking for some steeper action.

“We believe that cost should never be a barrier to enjoying winter in Buffalo. Sharing more can make it easier to enjoy our public spaces, regardless of the season.” – The Tool Library

The Little Free Sled Library is a spin on numerous other lending libraries that can be found throughout the region.

Thanks to Awesome Buffalo for believing in this project and funding it. This is just one of many community initiatives that has successfully been funded via the organization (Buffalo chapter).

If you’re not familiar with the Awesome Buffalo, there is a pretty cool map that shows all of the projects that they have funded throughout the city. Simply click around on the various pins found on the map to view the projects, including Sit and Think Chairs, Solar Sprouts, The Bus Stop Project, Create Your Flavor, Birthday Buddies, Trash Can Be Beautiful, and Raw Tools Buffalo. Each of the projects is hyperlinked to a project description, with accompanying photos.