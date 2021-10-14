Terry Fisher’s Miniature ‘Figures of Mystery, Horror & Imagination’ @ Central Library

Terry Fisher, president Full Circle Studios, who is typically known for his videographic creative work, is now participating in a one-man exhibit that involves the creation of miniature artworks pertaining to the themes of horror, mystery, and imagination.

“Like many children of the 50’s & 60’s, I was captivated by electric trains (still have them), movies (Ray Harryhausen & Famous Monsters of Filmland), and modeling making,” said Fisher. “My cousins would bring their birthday and Christmas gifts of airplanes, ships, tanks, knights, etc. to me to build and paint. Those interests led to a theatre degree, then to a media design masters, to teaching film & video at Fredonia, Brockport and Canisius, and then into the business world for the last twenty years at Full Circle Studios.

“The miniatures are made from cardboard, plaster, clay, found objects, plastic model parts, paints of all kinds, organic and mineral materials, cloth, fur, and whatever works. This exhibit focuses on Mystery, Horror, and Imagination (as it’s October and Halloween approaches). The Central Library was very enthusiastic about making this happen.”

“Terry Fisher’s very detailed models of scenes from classic horror books and movies are a fun, creative offering at this time of year, in the spirit of Halloween,” stated Library Interim Director Jeannine Doyle. “This new display is another reason to stop in at the downtown Central Library right now, where we also are featuring B is for Book showcasing everyone’s favorite children’s books as well as Audubon’s Quadrupeds illustrations and our Erie County Bicentennial display.”

One of Terry’s miniature creations is of “High Hat,” a legendary creature that author, researcher, and supernatural historian Mason Winfield has previously written upon, saying:

High Hat is a swamp dweller, a cannibalistic giant never ranging far from his plashy haunts. He’s a tall creature with a stove pipe chapeau and white gloves. From his descriptions, he looks like Uncle Sam, or the archetypal image of a White undertaker (tall, craggy, lank, and funky-hatted). Most troubling is High Hat’s appetite for human flesh. The [Six Nations] people who lived near his stomping grounds hung hunks of meat in the trees so he wouldn’t dine on livestock or children. [High Hat was known as one of the] supernatural beings of the Seneca lands.

– Selection from Winfield’s book Shadows of the Western Door (1997)

High Hat, along with a number of other creepy and spooky miniature creations are all currently on display at the downtown Library. The display is on the Library’s main floor, next to the Launch Pad and café, through November 15. The exhibit is open to the public and always free during Library operating hours.

