House on Fire, an experimental climate drama on BICA’s ‘front porch’

One of Buffalo’s most creative climate activists, Kyla Kegler, is producing and directing an experimental climate drama that will take place on BICA’s ‘front porch’ for three Saturday evenings in June and July.

You might recall that BICA (Buffalo Institute for Contemporary Art) is now firmly grounded in its new home over at the Essex Arts Center. The premiere of ‘House on Fire’ is a collaborative effort between Kegler, artist Lindsey Griffith, the WNY Youth Climate Council, and over 40 young climate activists from across the country.

A three-episode experimental film drama about climate justice and young people.

This unprecedented event couldn’t take place at a more crucial time, as these young activists are doing everything in their power to creatively draw attention to the plights of the planet, as our rain forests are disappearing, the oceans are dying, and earth’s creatures are in peril.

Kegler writes, “Over the course of three episodes, the show tells the story of three communities in three cities— Buffalo, Los Angeles and Louisville, and how they are entangled both personally and with regards to intersectional climate justice work. This fictional drama based on real lives, real information and real legislation (namely the Climate and Community Investment Act) aims to entertain and educate its audiences on the language of climate justice, in order to give everyone the tools to participate in these essential conversations.”

Before each episode there will be a live panel discussion with representatives from organizations at the forefront of Climate Justice work in WNY.

Episodes air at 8pm Eastern Time on June 19th, June 26th, and July 10th on the internet and live-screened outside at Buffalo Institute for Contemporary Art (BICA).

Click here for tickets and additional information on in-person and online events.

IG: @thehouseonfireshow

Web: houseonfireshow.com

The Buffalo Institute for Contemporary Art (BICA) | 30D Essex Street | Buffalo, NY 14222

This project has been supported by ASI WNY Global Warming Art Grant, ASI WNY Community Art DEC Grant, Squeaky Wheel Film & Media Art Center’s Equipment Access Award, Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center, Just Buffalo Literary Center, Lexington Coop, and BICA